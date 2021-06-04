Treasury Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Are you able to work under pressure in a demanding, well-organized department? Are you looking for a challenge and a role that is going to keep you on your toes as no day will be the same?

If yes, then this listed organization is looking for you!

Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills Required:

A Degree in Finance (CA).

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Treasury Management role.

Listed company experience, multi-national and cross-border experience is preferred.

Strong interpersonal skills, as well as a sound understanding of operations, compliance, risk management and reporting as it relates to treasury.

Organizational skills and attention to detail is important in this role.

Understanding of exchange control requirements and cross-border transactions between many different countries.

Understanding of FX hedging and the associated risks.

Arranging and negotiating of new facilities including risk mitigation through contracting

Identifying and management of the key items to be completed timeously to prevent damage to the group through its relationships with the bank and relevant authorities.

Key Performance Areas:

Management of new and existing banking facilities

Arranging financing facilities including long term facilities, general borrowing facilities, guarantees, letters of credit, and hedging facilities

Bank account management

Transactional and money market banking

Manage Exchange Control applications

Liquidity & Cash Management – Planning and forecasting for daily, weekly & long-term cash flows

Implementation / maintenance of any trade finance requirements Letters of Credit, Bid Bonds, Guarantees etc.

Spot and forward FX trading including identifying exposures, hedging analysis, revaluation, posting related journals to SAP, compliance with South African Reserve Bank Regulations

Establish and monitor key business-specific operational risk management benchmarks, making improvements when appropriate

Group reporting, including monthly/quarterly balance sheet reports, short-term liquidity position, compliance & exchange control reporting, encumbrances, guarantees

Management of intercompany loans, including interest recovery, preparing of agreements, monthly balancing, and any related withholding tax administration

Preparation and review of monthly balance sheet reconciliations

Future implementation of treasury system/s

