Warehouse Administrative Controller/Supervisor – C

A well-established Chemical Manufacturing Company requires the above to ensure the accuracy of all paperwork relating to picking, loading and dispatch of stock ensuring that everything is correctly and timeously prepared as well as assisting the Warehouse Manager with all administration related functions pertaining to the warehouse.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in either warehousing or logistics or supply chain or related is preferred.

Previous experience having worked in a Warehouse Administration / Supervisor role within a warehouse is essential.

The successful candidate must be computer literate and have worked on SAP HANA or a related ERP system.

Understanding of employee relations is preferred.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Supervise day-to-day operations ensuring that all warehouse administration is correct and completed.

Lead and manage the Administration Teams in the warehouse to execute daily requirements of the business.

Prepare shipping documentation and other related paperwork.

Work closely with HR to develop and implement staff evaluations.

Oversee Client support services.

Maintain and supervise administration cost control.

Liaise, interact and coordinate with various staff at Head Office and Branches as well as Suppliers and Customers regarding warehouse operations and assisting and supporting staff ensuring that everything is planned and executed timeously.

Control expenses to meet budgetary control as well as monitor and manage credit notes daily.

Ensure that OTIF reports are sent out daily to all relevant parties as well as that all picking slips are correctly allocated to pickers and bays for routing and delivery.

Adhere to all policies and procedures relating to product age and quality.

Review and communicate discrepancies with sales and rectify discrepancies before loading and dispatch of stock.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position