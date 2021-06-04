Warehouse Manager

Our client in the Medical Industry is looking for a Warehouse Manager to join their organisation.

This position will be reporting to the Head of Supply Chain & Logistics

Salary package – R 35 000 to R40 00 pm

Responsibilities:

Ensure all daily inbound operational requirements are met and supported by SAP WMS

Maintain all relevant warehouse master data in SAP

Maintain WMS data integrity

Responsible for daily cycle counts, replenishments, stock control and stock takes

Execute the commodata processing within agreed SLA timeframe

Facilitate together with customer interaction center the sales of capital equipment to customers

Ensure warehouse operations complies with requirements of responsible pharmacist

Identify staff training needs where required and facilitate it through HR

Act as mentor to assist staff in their daily functions and provide guidance on matter that affect employees ability to affect their key outputs

Ensure monthly reporting on inventory is completed by first week of new month

Ensure set KPI’s are achieved and constantly monitored for improvement so as to achieve organizational goals

Develop and maintain a platform for all relevant employees to communicate through on relevant issues affecting overall company performance

Minimum Requirements:

Supply Chain Management qualification or equivalent and/or 5 years relevant SAP WMS experience

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure, accurately and independently

Good Communication skills

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Manager

Medical

SAP

WMS

Supply Chain Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in North Riding

