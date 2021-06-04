Warehouse Manager

Jun 4, 2021

Our client in the Medical Industry is looking for a Warehouse Manager to join their organisation.

This position will be reporting to the Head of Supply Chain & Logistics
Salary package – R 35 000 to R40 00 pm

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure all daily inbound operational requirements are met and supported by SAP WMS
  • Maintain all relevant warehouse master data in SAP
  • Maintain WMS data integrity
  • Responsible for daily cycle counts, replenishments, stock control and stock takes
  • Execute the commodata processing within agreed SLA timeframe
  • Facilitate together with customer interaction center the sales of capital equipment to customers
  • Ensure warehouse operations complies with requirements of responsible pharmacist
  • Identify staff training needs where required and facilitate it through HR
  • Act as mentor to assist staff in their daily functions and provide guidance on matter that affect employees ability to affect their key outputs
  • Ensure monthly reporting on inventory is completed by first week of new month
  • Ensure set KPI’s are achieved and constantly monitored for improvement so as to achieve organizational goals
  • Develop and maintain a platform for all relevant employees to communicate through on relevant issues affecting overall company performance

Minimum Requirements:

  • Supply Chain Management qualification or equivalent and/or 5 years relevant SAP WMS experience
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure, accurately and independently
  • Good Communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Warehouse Manager
  • Medical
  • SAP
  • WMS
  • Supply Chain Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in North Riding

Learn more/Apply for this position