Our client in the Medical Industry is looking for a Warehouse Manager to join their organisation.
This position will be reporting to the Head of Supply Chain & Logistics
Salary package – R 35 000 to R40 00 pm
Responsibilities:
- Ensure all daily inbound operational requirements are met and supported by SAP WMS
- Maintain all relevant warehouse master data in SAP
- Maintain WMS data integrity
- Responsible for daily cycle counts, replenishments, stock control and stock takes
- Execute the commodata processing within agreed SLA timeframe
- Facilitate together with customer interaction center the sales of capital equipment to customers
- Ensure warehouse operations complies with requirements of responsible pharmacist
- Identify staff training needs where required and facilitate it through HR
- Act as mentor to assist staff in their daily functions and provide guidance on matter that affect employees ability to affect their key outputs
- Ensure monthly reporting on inventory is completed by first week of new month
- Ensure set KPI’s are achieved and constantly monitored for improvement so as to achieve organizational goals
- Develop and maintain a platform for all relevant employees to communicate through on relevant issues affecting overall company performance
Minimum Requirements:
- Supply Chain Management qualification or equivalent and/or 5 years relevant SAP WMS experience
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure, accurately and independently
- Good Communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Warehouse Manager
- Medical
- SAP
- WMS
- Supply Chain Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is based in North Riding