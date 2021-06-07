Account Manager

A leading Record and Storage Management company based in Cape Town is requiring an Account Manager to join their team. Duties to include:- Promote and sell to new prospects across all sectors converting paper based documents or microfilm to digital data which can be backed up through their hosted environment or locally installed solutions Achieve assigned sales targets by overseeing portfolio of assigned customers Develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities Maintain excellent customer relationships through effective service delivery Providing customised paper conversion solutions. Minimum Requirements:- 3 Year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce/Information Technology Minimum 8 years’ experience in a corporate B2B sales/business development/solution selling role preferably in Information Services or similar environment Postgraduate qualification in Business Administration highly advantageous Account management experience in document management and archival related or similar industry sales preferable High level of technical knowledge Good understanding of IT platforms Office Automation industry experience. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

