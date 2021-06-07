An opportunity for an Accountant for our one clients in the accounting firm
Cape Town – Rondebosch
PERMANENT POSITION
Responsibilities :
- Performance of the accounting function for various clients using Dext and Xero
- Generating client invoices
- Capturing of expenses and monthly costs, reconciling to supplier statements via Dext
- Preparation of accrual and adjustment journals
- Preparation of monthly management accounts
- Payroll function (prepare payslips, generate IRP5s, EMP201 and EMP501 SARS submissions
- VAT and Income Tax reconciliations to SARS and HMRC for UK clients
- Preparation of annual financial statements for submission to SARS
- Processing of online payments
- Submitting Companies House Annual Statutory Accounts for UK clients
- Reporting to managers on clients
- Communication with and management of relationship with client
Requirements :
- Recent accounting graduate from a mainstream University
- OR
- Accounting qualification plus 2 years experience in an internal accounting role or at a cloud-based accounting firm
- OR
- Accounting qualification plus SAICA / SAIPA / CIMA / ACCA articles
- Experience with UK clients / companies BONUS
- Experience with Xero BONUS
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.