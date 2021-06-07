Accountant

Jun 7, 2021

An opportunity for an Accountant for our one clients in the accounting firm
Cape Town – Rondebosch
PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

  • Performance of the accounting function for various clients using Dext and Xero
  • Generating client invoices
  • Capturing of expenses and monthly costs, reconciling to supplier statements via Dext
  • Preparation of accrual and adjustment journals
  • Preparation of monthly management accounts
  • Payroll function (prepare payslips, generate IRP5s, EMP201 and EMP501 SARS submissions
  • VAT and Income Tax reconciliations to SARS and HMRC for UK clients
  • Preparation of annual financial statements for submission to SARS
  • Processing of online payments
  • Submitting Companies House Annual Statutory Accounts for UK clients
  • Reporting to managers on clients
  • Communication with and management of relationship with client

Requirements :

  • Recent accounting graduate from a mainstream University
  • OR
  • Accounting qualification plus 2 years experience in an internal accounting role or at a cloud-based accounting firm
  • OR
  • Accounting qualification plus SAICA / SAIPA / CIMA / ACCA articles
  • Experience with UK clients / companies BONUS
  • Experience with Xero BONUS

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

