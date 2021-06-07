Accountant

An opportunity for an Accountant for our one clients in the accounting firm

Cape Town – Rondebosch

PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

Performance of the accounting function for various clients using Dext and Xero

Generating client invoices

Capturing of expenses and monthly costs, reconciling to supplier statements via Dext

Preparation of accrual and adjustment journals

Preparation of monthly management accounts

Payroll function (prepare payslips, generate IRP5s, EMP201 and EMP501 SARS submissions

VAT and Income Tax reconciliations to SARS and HMRC for UK clients

Preparation of annual financial statements for submission to SARS

Processing of online payments

Submitting Companies House Annual Statutory Accounts for UK clients

Reporting to managers on clients

Communication with and management of relationship with client

Requirements :

Recent accounting graduate from a mainstream University

OR

Accounting qualification plus 2 years experience in an internal accounting role or at a cloud-based accounting firm

OR

Accounting qualification plus SAICA / SAIPA / CIMA / ACCA articles

Experience with UK clients / companies BONUS

Experience with Xero BONUS

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

Learn more/Apply for this position