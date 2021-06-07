Accountant (Centurion) – Reference: 20778

Balance it in your favour! Join this reputable Audit/Accounting concern and make progress!

Duties & Responsibilities

95% Accounting and 5% Auditing

Verified financial information.

Processed financial information in various journals.

Processed and analyzed debtors and creditors accounts.

Prepared and maintained fixed asset register.

Captured cashbooks.

Created trail balance and financial statements.

Drafted annual financial statements.

Prepared and analyzed audit files.

Prepared and analyzed reconciliations.

Managed engagement teams.

Financial Section

From processing to annual financial statements for 6 clients (small businesses).

Proficiency sales and cost of sales.

Accounts receivables (debtors).

Accounts payables (creditors).

Employee costs.

Property, plant and equipment.

Other financial liabilities and assets.

VAT and tax returns (company and individuals).

Bank and cash.

Sectors

Manufacturing industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Property management, property development and construction

Retail Industry

Dealerships

Software Used: Caseware, Pastel Evolution, Pastel Partner, MS Office

Desired Experience & Qualification

B Com or related qualification (Not essential but preffered)

SAIPA/SAICA Articles will be a definite advantage

Previous Accounting experience at an Accounting / Auditing firm required

Fluent in both Afrikaans and English

Own transport

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 CTC p.m. depenidng on experience and qualifications

Interested?

Kindly apply directly online!

Desired Skills:

accounting

VAT reporting

Financial Statements

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

