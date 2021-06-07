Accountant (Centurion) – Reference: 20778

Balance it in your favour! Join this reputable Audit/Accounting concern and make progress!
Duties & Responsibilities
- 95% Accounting and 5% Auditing
- Verified financial information.
- Processed financial information in various journals.
- Processed and analyzed debtors and creditors accounts.
- Prepared and maintained fixed asset register.
- Captured cashbooks.
- Created trail balance and financial statements.
- Drafted annual financial statements.
- Prepared and analyzed audit files.
- Prepared and analyzed reconciliations.
- Managed engagement teams.
Financial Section
- From processing to annual financial statements for 6 clients (small businesses).
- Proficiency sales and cost of sales.
- Accounts receivables (debtors).
- Accounts payables (creditors).
- Employee costs.
- Property, plant and equipment.
- Other financial liabilities and assets.
- VAT and tax returns (company and individuals).
- Bank and cash.
Sectors
- Manufacturing industry
- Pharmaceutical industry
- Property management, property development and construction
- Retail Industry
- Dealerships
Software Used: Caseware, Pastel Evolution, Pastel Partner, MS Office
Desired Experience & Qualification
- B Com or related qualification (Not essential but preffered)
- SAIPA/SAICA Articles will be a definite advantage
- Previous Accounting experience at an Accounting / Auditing firm required
- Fluent in both Afrikaans and English
- Own transport
Package & Remuneration
R25 000 CTC p.m. depenidng on experience and qualifications
Interested?
Desired Skills:
- accounting
- VAT reporting
- Financial Statements
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years