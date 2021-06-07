Accountant (Centurion) – Reference: 20778

Jun 7, 2021

Balance it in your favour! Join this reputable Audit/Accounting concern and make progress!

Duties & Responsibilities

  • 95% Accounting and 5% Auditing
  • Verified financial information.
  • Processed financial information in various journals.
  • Processed and analyzed debtors and creditors accounts.
  • Prepared and maintained fixed asset register.
  • Captured cashbooks.
  • Created trail balance and financial statements.
  • Drafted annual financial statements.
  • Prepared and analyzed audit files.
  • Prepared and analyzed reconciliations.
  • Managed engagement teams.

Financial Section

  • From processing to annual financial statements for 6 clients (small businesses).
  • Proficiency sales and cost of sales.
  • Accounts receivables (debtors).
  • Accounts payables (creditors).
  • Employee costs.
  • Property, plant and equipment.
  • Other financial liabilities and assets.
  • VAT and tax returns (company and individuals).
  • Bank and cash.

Sectors

  • Manufacturing industry
  • Pharmaceutical industry
  • Property management, property development and construction
  • Retail Industry
  • Dealerships

Software Used: Caseware, Pastel Evolution, Pastel Partner, MS Office

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • B Com or related qualification (Not essential but preffered)
  • SAIPA/SAICA Articles will be a definite advantage
  • Previous Accounting experience at an Accounting / Auditing firm required
  • Fluent in both Afrikaans and English
  • Own transport

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 CTC p.m. depenidng on experience and qualifications

Interested?

Desired Skills:

  • accounting
  • VAT reporting
  • Financial Statements

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

