Accreditations and Compost Manager at Westfalia Fruit Estates

Reporting to the Senior Area Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for meeting all requirements for external and internal farm accreditations, as well as managing the composting process. Additional responsibilities will include conducting spot checks on farm records and stores within the Westfalia Fruit operational business, organising training activities with external service providers, assisting with guests visiting the farming operations, etc.
Qualifications / Experience
- Agriculture or B. Tech Agriculture
- 3-5 years’ experience in Agriculture
- Valid SA driver’s license
Knowledge
- Farming accreditations (Global G.A.P, Tesco Nurtures , Farming for the Future, ect.)
- Farming production principles and ethical Standards of farming (Fair Trade, SIZA)
- Health & safety regulations
- Understanding of basic labor laws
- Farm practices such as irrigation, fertilization, spraying and pruning will be advantageous
Skills
- Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal
- Strong administrative and organizational skills
- Intermediate computer skills in Word and Excel
Attitude / Behaviour
- An ability to give attention to detail and work accurately
- Service orientated individual that can work under pressure
- An individual with initiative, energy and drive
- Able to work as part of the team
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid