Accreditations and Compost Manager at Westfalia Fruit Estates

Reporting to the Senior Area Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for meeting all requirements for external and internal farm accreditations, as well as managing the composting process. Additional responsibilities will include conducting spot checks on farm records and stores within the Westfalia Fruit operational business, organising training activities with external service providers, assisting with guests visiting the farming operations, etc.

Qualifications / Experience

Agriculture or B. Tech Agriculture

3-5 years’ experience in Agriculture

Valid SA driver’s license

Knowledge

Farming accreditations (Global G.A.P, Tesco Nurtures , Farming for the Future, ect.)

Farming production principles and ethical Standards of farming (Fair Trade, SIZA)

Health & safety regulations

Understanding of basic labor laws

Farm practices such as irrigation, fertilization, spraying and pruning will be advantageous

Skills

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal

Strong administrative and organizational skills

Intermediate computer skills in Word and Excel

Attitude / Behaviour

An ability to give attention to detail and work accurately

Service orientated individual that can work under pressure

An individual with initiative, energy and drive

Able to work as part of the team

