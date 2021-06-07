Assistant HR Manager

Jun 7, 2021

Reporting to the Group Executive HR Manager and responsible for assisting with planning, implementing, and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs, and practices; coordinate, review and audit associated compliance-related activities; handle complaints, manage grievance procedures, and facilitate counseling in conjunction with other stakeholders; investigate and resolve industrial relations issues.

Responsibilities:

  • Employee Relations and HR Resource Management
  • HR Administration
  • Contract Management
  • Employment Equity
  • B-BBEE
  • Coordinate, review, and audit associated compliance-related activities
  • Development and implementation of the HR Strategy
  • Day to day operational and people management
  • Union engagements and negotiations
  • Statutory Compliance and Risk

Qualifications and Skills :

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification – Human Resource Management / Industrial Psychology or similar
  • Postgraduate / National Diploma in Labour Relations / Labour Law advantageous
  • A minimum of 5 years’ generalist / HR or IR experience
  • VIP working experience or similar
  • CCMA representation experience
  • Experience in resolving disputes through conciliation or arbitration
  • Solid experience in dealing with unions
  • Sound knowledge of HR policies and procedures
  • In-depth knowledge of employment legislation
  • Strong problem solving, negotiation, and influencing skills
  • Willing and able to travel

Desired Skills:

  • Statutory Compliance
  • HR Strategy
  • Employee Relations management
  • Union negotiations
  • BBBEE
  • HR Risk
  • Performance Management
  • Arbitration
  • Conciliation
  • Disciplinary procedues
  • Dispute resolution
  • Wage negotiations
  • CCMA representation
  • VIP
  • HR Administration
  • Employment Equity

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Travel Agency
  • 2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

