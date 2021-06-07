Assistant HR Manager

Reporting to the Group Executive HR Manager and responsible for assisting with planning, implementing, and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs, and practices; coordinate, review and audit associated compliance-related activities; handle complaints, manage grievance procedures, and facilitate counseling in conjunction with other stakeholders; investigate and resolve industrial relations issues.

Responsibilities:

Employee Relations and HR Resource Management

HR Administration

Contract Management

Employment Equity

B-BBEE

Coordinate, review, and audit associated compliance-related activities

Development and implementation of the HR Strategy

Day to day operational and people management

Union engagements and negotiations

Statutory Compliance and Risk

Qualifications and Skills :

Relevant Tertiary Qualification – Human Resource Management / Industrial Psychology or similar

Postgraduate / National Diploma in Labour Relations / Labour Law advantageous

A minimum of 5 years’ generalist / HR or IR experience

VIP working experience or similar

CCMA representation experience

Experience in resolving disputes through conciliation or arbitration

Solid experience in dealing with unions

Sound knowledge of HR policies and procedures

In-depth knowledge of employment legislation

Strong problem solving, negotiation, and influencing skills

Willing and able to travel

Desired Skills:

Statutory Compliance

HR Strategy

Employee Relations management

Union negotiations

BBBEE

HR Risk

Performance Management

Arbitration

Conciliation

Disciplinary procedues

Dispute resolution

Wage negotiations

CCMA representation

VIP

HR Administration

Employment Equity

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Travel Agency

2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

