Assistant HR Manager

Reporting to the Group Executive HR Manager and responsible for assisting with planning, implementing, and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs, and practices; coordinate, review and audit associated compliance-related activities; handle complaints, manage grievance procedures, and facilitate counseling in conjunction with other stakeholders; investigate and resolve industrial relations issues.
Responsibilities:
- Employee Relations and HR Resource Management
- HR Administration
- Contract Management
- Employment Equity
- B-BBEE
- Coordinate, review, and audit associated compliance-related activities
- Development and implementation of the HR Strategy
- Day to day operational and people management
- Union engagements and negotiations
- Statutory Compliance and Risk
Qualifications and Skills :
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification – Human Resource Management / Industrial Psychology or similar
- Postgraduate / National Diploma in Labour Relations / Labour Law advantageous
- A minimum of 5 years’ generalist / HR or IR experience
- VIP working experience or similar
- CCMA representation experience
- Experience in resolving disputes through conciliation or arbitration
- Solid experience in dealing with unions
- Sound knowledge of HR policies and procedures
- In-depth knowledge of employment legislation
- Strong problem solving, negotiation, and influencing skills
- Willing and able to travel
Desired Skills:
- Statutory Compliance
- HR Strategy
- Employee Relations management
- Union negotiations
- BBBEE
- HR Risk
- Performance Management
- Arbitration
- Conciliation
- Disciplinary procedues
- Dispute resolution
- Wage negotiations
- CCMA representation
- VIP
- HR Administration
- Employment Equity
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Travel Agency
- 2 to 5 years Human Resources
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Hospitality specialist offering a varied portfolio of resorts and lodges including exclusive membership and ownership opportunities in South Africa’s most sought-after holiday destinations.