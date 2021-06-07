Audiologist working throughout KZN

Community Outreach Audiologist required. Position requires working off site in mobile units,travelling and living out.

Successful candidate will be required to perform Audiometry and assist with all related tasks.

Ability to ensure client understands the effects of hearing loss and councel them through the options available to them.

Fitment of hearing aids

Fine tuning of hearing aid settings

Customer relations and relationship management

Administration

AN ADDITIONAL SOUTH AFRICAN LANGUAGE WOULD BE AN ADVANTAGE

SALARY IS BASED ON WORK EXPERIENCE

ALL SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS REQUIRED WITH YOUR CV

QUALIFICATIONS

PROFESSIONAL BODY REGISTRATIONS

Desired Skills:

Audiology

English

Patience

Empathy

Good time management

Client Service

good listener

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Health Professions Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

– Our belief is that every person needs to hear well in order to live well.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Travel allowance

Pension Fund

