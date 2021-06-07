Audiologist working throughout KZN

Jun 7, 2021

  • Community Outreach Audiologist required. Position requires working off site in mobile units,travelling and living out.
  • Successful candidate will be required to perform Audiometry and assist with all related tasks.
  • Ability to ensure client understands the effects of hearing loss and councel them through the options available to them.
  • Fitment of hearing aids
  • Fine tuning of hearing aid settings
  • Customer relations and relationship management
  • Administration

AN ADDITIONAL SOUTH AFRICAN LANGUAGE WOULD BE AN ADVANTAGE
SALARY IS BASED ON WORK EXPERIENCE
ALL SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS REQUIRED WITH YOUR CV
QUALIFICATIONS
PROFESSIONAL BODY REGISTRATIONS

Desired Skills:

  • Audiology
  • English
  • Patience
  • Empathy
  • Good time management
  • Client Service
  • good listener

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Health Professions Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

– Our belief is that every person needs to hear well in order to live well.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Travel allowance
  • Pension Fund

