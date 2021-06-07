Audiologist working throughout KZN

- Community Outreach Audiologist required. Position requires working off site in mobile units,travelling and living out.
- Successful candidate will be required to perform Audiometry and assist with all related tasks.
- Ability to ensure client understands the effects of hearing loss and councel them through the options available to them.
- Fitment of hearing aids
- Fine tuning of hearing aid settings
- Customer relations and relationship management
- Administration
AN ADDITIONAL SOUTH AFRICAN LANGUAGE WOULD BE AN ADVANTAGE
SALARY IS BASED ON WORK EXPERIENCE
ALL SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS REQUIRED WITH YOUR CV
QUALIFICATIONS
PROFESSIONAL BODY REGISTRATIONS
Desired Skills:
- Audiology
- English
- Patience
- Empathy
- Good time management
- Client Service
- good listener
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Health Professions Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
– Our belief is that every person needs to hear well in order to live well.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Travel allowance
- Pension Fund