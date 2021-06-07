Audit Manager

Duties:
– Manage resourcing and plotting of staff members on audit engagements
– Work allocations as required by individual audit assignments
– Audit assignment budget planning and management
– Monitoring and evaluation of performance in relation to budget
– Conduct full audit file reviews and related reports to ensure the relevant files are in compliance with the requirements
– Propose and finalise audit opinions
– Performance management of staff members including, continuously providing feedback to staff
– Provide technical assistance to staff members (where required)
– Propose billings and manage WIP
– Maintain and build excellent client relationships
– Participate in business development efforts including targeting, lead generation, proposals etc.
– Training, coaching and mentoring of audit staff
Requirements:
Qualified CA(SA) Minimum 2 – 3 years post articles experience Proficient in CaseWare Registered as a SAICA Assessor advantageous A thorough knowledge of IFRS, IFRS for SME and ISA