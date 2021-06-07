Audit Supervisor

Duties:

-Plan, execute and finalise assurance engagements within budgets and time frames.

-Produce client reports (annual financial statements, minutes, certificates and report to management).

-Liaise with Partners, Staff and Clients on all aspects of the engagement.

-Allocate work to trainee accountants and review work completed by staff assigned to jobs.

-Provide on the job coaching & feedback to trainee accountants.

-Ensure the latest statutory knowledge is applied and undergo any required training.

– Maintain effective client relationships.

Requirements:

– Completed SAICA/SAIPA articles is essential.

– 1 2 years out of article experience in an auditing firm is essential. – Professionally qualified as a CA(SA) / Professional Accountant advantageous.

– Proficient in the application of IFRS, IFRS for SME, and ISA.

– Proficiency in MS Office with good working knowledge of Excel and Pastel.

– Caseware proficiency essential, including drafting of financial statements in caseview.

– Experienced in preparation of Company, Close Corporations, Trusts, Sole Proprietors and personal financial statements.

-Proficient in providing accounting assistance and passing adjusting journal entries to take accounting records to financial statement level.

-Proficient in calculating tax (including deferred tax) for companies, close corporations, trusts, sole proprietors and personal financial statements.

-Mentoring/Supervisory experience in an auditing environment.

-Must be able to plan, execute, and supervise the execution of fieldwork and finalising of audit and independent review engagements.

-Must be able to prepare annual financial statements.

– Must be willing to travel and perform long term external assignments.

