- Prepare and formulate a business plan to establish and grow the brand and product range under your portfolio.
- Create and maintain relationship with the various buyers and decision makers from local, regional and national chains and stores with the focus on introducing existing and future brand/product ranges into the market place.
- Provide guidance to Management derived from continuous research into the latest trends and designs in the industry.
- Create and augment additional products and ranges to supplement and expand the existing product range.
- Prepare and compare pricing analysis to ensure that the range and its products remain competitive in the industry.
- Make use of the inhouse graphic department and website team to develop appropriate marketing and branding material to support and grow the brand.
- Compile a monthly progress report to management.
- Travel when necessary, overseas to source new product ranges.
- Strive to achieve and exceed quarterly and annual targets with regard to sales, gross margin and profitability, as agreed with management.
- Perform any other duties as may be expected from a Brand Manager and as required by the Management from time to time, efficiently and effectively.
- Grow the sales channels with new business.
Desired Skills:
- Brand Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Retail
- 5 to 10 years Brand Management
About The Employer:
A Company based in Sandton is looking for a Brand manager with electronic experience.
– Must have worked as a brand manager in electronics for a minimum of 5 years.
– Must be technically minded.
– Must be able to travel internationally.
– Must have a Tertiary education preferably in Marketing/Business.
– Must have experience in dealing with international companies and factories.
– Must be a vibrant and energetic person with good communication skills.
– Must have Management experience.
– Must have dealt with all of the Major Retailers.
– Must have experience in dealing with senior management on board level.
– Must have a financial understanding of costings , budgets and general finance.
– Must have negotiations skills with buyers and suppliers.
– Must be able to develop new business opportunities.
– Develop, recommend and execute annual Sales and Marketing plans.
– Develop and implement Marketing Strategies for the brand.
– Provide management with research into the latest Trends and Designs in the industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
