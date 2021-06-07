Brand Manager

Jun 7, 2021

  • Prepare and formulate a business plan to establish and grow the brand and product range under your portfolio.
  • Create and maintain relationship with the various buyers and decision makers from local, regional and national chains and stores with the focus on introducing existing and future brand/product ranges into the market place.
  • Provide guidance to Management derived from continuous research into the latest trends and designs in the industry.
  • Create and augment additional products and ranges to supplement and expand the existing product range.
  • Prepare and compare pricing analysis to ensure that the range and its products remain competitive in the industry.
  • Make use of the inhouse graphic department and website team to develop appropriate marketing and branding material to support and grow the brand.
  • Compile a monthly progress report to management.
  • Travel when necessary, overseas to source new product ranges.
  • Strive to achieve and exceed quarterly and annual targets with regard to sales, gross margin and profitability, as agreed with management.
  • Perform any other duties as may be expected from a Brand Manager and as required by the Management from time to time, efficiently and effectively.
  • Prepare and formulate a business plan to establish and grow the brand and product range under your portfolio.
  • Grow the sales channels with new business.

Desired Skills:

  • Brand Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years Brand Management

About The Employer:

A Company based in Sandton is looking for a Brand manager with electronic experience.

– Must have worked as a brand manager in electronics for a minimum of 5 years.
– Must be technically minded.
– Must be able to travel internationally.
– Must have a Tertiary education preferably in Marketing/Business.
– Must have experience in dealing with international companies and factories.
– Must be a vibrant and energetic person with good communication skills.
– Must have Management experience.
– Must have dealt with all of the Major Retailers.
– Must have experience in dealing with senior management on board level.
– Must have a financial understanding of costings , budgets and general finance.
– Must have negotiations skills with buyers and suppliers.
– Must be able to develop new business opportunities.
– Develop, recommend and execute annual Sales and Marketing plans.
– Develop and implement Marketing Strategies for the brand.
– Provide management with research into the latest Trends and Designs in the industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Comm
  • petrol

Learn more/Apply for this position