Brand Manager

Prepare and formulate a business plan to establish and grow the brand and product range under your portfolio.

Create and maintain relationship with the various buyers and decision makers from local, regional and national chains and stores with the focus on introducing existing and future brand/product ranges into the market place.

Provide guidance to Management derived from continuous research into the latest trends and designs in the industry.

Create and augment additional products and ranges to supplement and expand the existing product range.

Prepare and compare pricing analysis to ensure that the range and its products remain competitive in the industry.

Make use of the inhouse graphic department and website team to develop appropriate marketing and branding material to support and grow the brand.

Compile a monthly progress report to management.

Travel when necessary, overseas to source new product ranges.

Strive to achieve and exceed quarterly and annual targets with regard to sales, gross margin and profitability, as agreed with management.

Perform any other duties as may be expected from a Brand Manager and as required by the Management from time to time, efficiently and effectively.

Prepare and formulate a business plan to establish and grow the brand and product range under your portfolio.

Grow the sales channels with new business.

Desired Skills:

Brand Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years Brand Management

About The Employer:

A Company based in Sandton is looking for a Brand manager with electronic experience.

– Must have worked as a brand manager in electronics for a minimum of 5 years.

– Must be technically minded.

– Must be able to travel internationally.

– Must have a Tertiary education preferably in Marketing/Business.

– Must have experience in dealing with international companies and factories.

– Must be a vibrant and energetic person with good communication skills.

– Must have Management experience.

– Must have dealt with all of the Major Retailers.

– Must have experience in dealing with senior management on board level.

– Must have a financial understanding of costings , budgets and general finance.

– Must have negotiations skills with buyers and suppliers.

– Must be able to develop new business opportunities.

– Develop, recommend and execute annual Sales and Marketing plans.

– Develop and implement Marketing Strategies for the brand.

– Provide management with research into the latest Trends and Designs in the industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Comm

petrol

Learn more/Apply for this position