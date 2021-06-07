Business Analyst at In4Group

Jun 7, 2021

OBJECTIVE:

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, including but are not limited to:

  • Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.
  • Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.
  • Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.

SCOPE:

  • Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.
  • Planning business analysis activities.
  • Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analysis.
  • Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.
  • Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholder.
  • Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case.
  • Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.
  • Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decision.
  • Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.
  • Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.
  • Managing change requirements and specification
  • Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
  • Developing user manual.
  • Training users on the new system.

Minimum Experience Required:

A minimum of 5 – 7 years relevant experience

Minimum qualification required:

  • a B degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
  • Diploma in Business Analysis, and
  • Experience in a transformational project will be an advantage
  • Experience in Business Process Modelling and Re-engineering will be an advantage

Competencies:

  • Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
  • Skilled in business process modelling, analysis, design and documentation (essential)
  • Ability to use basic software applications (g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
  • Skilled in using modelling tools (e.g., Visio, Casewise, Bizagi) (required)
  • Analytical thinking ability
  • Communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Facilitation skills
  • Quality orientation
  • Negotiation skills
  • Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Ability to build customer loyalty
  • Ability to work in a team

Key deliverables:

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

  • Business Analysis Work Plan;
  • Feasibility Report / Business Case;
  • Business Requirements Specification Document;
  • Functional Requirements Specification Document;
  • Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
  • Business Process Modelling document;
  • Training documentation; and
  • Training and knowledge transfer documentation.

Industry

  • Banking
  • Financial services

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Quality Orientation
  • Requirement Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position