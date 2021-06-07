Business Analyst at In4Group

OBJECTIVE:

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, including but are not limited to:

Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.

Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.

SCOPE:

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.

Planning business analysis activities.

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analysis.

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholder.

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case.

Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.

Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decision.

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.

Managing change requirements and specification

Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).

Developing user manual.

Training users on the new system.

Minimum Experience Required:

A minimum of 5 – 7 years relevant experience

Minimum qualification required:

a B degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Experience in a transformational project will be an advantage

Experience in Business Process Modelling and Re-engineering will be an advantage

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process modelling, analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (e.g., Visio, Casewise, Bizagi) (required)

Analytical thinking ability

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Presentation skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Ability to work in a team

Key deliverables:

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Feasibility Report / Business Case;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document;

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

Business Process Modelling document;

Training documentation; and

Training and knowledge transfer documentation.

Industry

Banking

Financial services

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

