Business Analyst at In4Group

OBJECTIVE:
The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, including but are not limited to:
- Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.
- Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.
- Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.
SCOPE:
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.
- Planning business analysis activities.
- Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analysis.
- Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholder.
- Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case.
- Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.
- Consulting with other specialists in the BSTD as to whether a ‘build’ or ‘buy’ approach would be most appropriate given the circumstances and working with the procurement division in respect of the necessary specifications to assess service providers’ suitability for ‘buy’ decision.
- Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.
- Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.
- Managing change requirements and specification
- Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
- Developing user manual.
- Training users on the new system.
Minimum Experience Required:
A minimum of 5 – 7 years relevant experience
Minimum qualification required:
- a B degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
- Diploma in Business Analysis, and
- Experience in a transformational project will be an advantage
- Experience in Business Process Modelling and Re-engineering will be an advantage
Competencies:
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
- Skilled in business process modelling, analysis, design and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modelling tools (e.g., Visio, Casewise, Bizagi) (required)
- Analytical thinking ability
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Presentation skills
- Ability to build customer loyalty
- Ability to work in a team
Key deliverables:
End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following artefacts:
- Business Analysis Work Plan;
- Feasibility Report / Business Case;
- Business Requirements Specification Document;
- Functional Requirements Specification Document;
- Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
- Business Process Modelling document;
- Training documentation; and
- Training and knowledge transfer documentation.
Industry
- Banking
- Financial services
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Stakeholder Management
- Quality Orientation
- Requirement Gathering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd