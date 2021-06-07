Business Controller – Commercial Vehicles
This position is limited to BBBEE applications due to BEE requirements
Location: Pretoria and Midrand (2 days a week)
Position Overview:
One will manage the Business Control function pertaining to the Parts Distribution Warehouse and support the monitoring of business performance and managing risk.
One will be responsible for the management of revenue and related expense reporting for the organization, thereby ensuring control, accuracy, predictability, and timely delivery of results, comparative analysis, and commentary to management.
Experience, Qualifications, and Skills Required:
- Bachelor (or higher degree) in Business Administration, Finance or Economics
- Qualified Accountant /B Comm. Degree (Management Accounting) OR Diploma: Cost & Management Accounting
- Completed Articles (advantageous)
- Minimum 5 Years Cost and Management Accounting experience in the automotive/commercial vehicle industry
- Proven experience in a multinational organization.
- Skilled in SAP, BCS and Essbase AND MS Office Suite, Excel (advanced level).
- Knowledge of logistics and experience from a Production or Supply Chain environment
Desired Skills:
- Revenue Management
- Understanding of Automotive Industry
- Business Control
- Cost and Management Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A leading global commercial vehicle solutions provider.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus