Business Controller – Commercial Vehicles

This position is limited to BBBEE applications due to BEE requirements

Location: Pretoria and Midrand (2 days a week)

Position Overview:

One will manage the Business Control function pertaining to the Parts Distribution Warehouse and support the monitoring of business performance and managing risk.

One will be responsible for the management of revenue and related expense reporting for the organization, thereby ensuring control, accuracy, predictability, and timely delivery of results, comparative analysis, and commentary to management.

Experience, Qualifications, and Skills Required:

Bachelor (or higher degree) in Business Administration, Finance or Economics

Qualified Accountant /B Comm. Degree (Management Accounting) OR Diploma: Cost & Management Accounting

Completed Articles (advantageous)

Minimum 5 Years Cost and Management Accounting experience in the automotive/commercial vehicle industry

Proven experience in a multinational organization.

Skilled in SAP, BCS and Essbase AND MS Office Suite, Excel (advanced level).

Knowledge of logistics and experience from a Production or Supply Chain environment

Desired Skills:

Revenue Management

Understanding of Automotive Industry

Business Control

Cost and Management Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A leading global commercial vehicle solutions provider.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

