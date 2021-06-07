Business Development Consultant (Insurance

Business Development Consultants are committed, driven, results oriented advisers who are able to work on their own as well as in a team environment writing business in accordance with targets laid down by the Insurance company. Business Development Consultants advise primarily on motor and household domestic insurance.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Source sufficient lead generating opportunities to ensure 10 client quotes per week and 40 per month minimum

Minimum requirement of 8.5 written policies per month

Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis

Once a quote is requested the consultant must contact client in order to conduct a proper needs analysis and offer professional advice

Sign up a minimum of 5 active lead referral agents

Complete weekly reports that reflect leads, quotes and sales as well as the source of the leads, average premium, total premium and any other pertinent information which may be required from time to time

Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products

Stay abreast of AFI product changes and enhancements

Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics

Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas

Maintain the required dress code and professional appearanceCompetencies required

Technical Retail Acumen

Retail Sales Skills

Risk awareness

Cross selling

Experience and Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12

FAIS Credits

FAIS Regulatory examination for Representatives (RE5)

12 CPD (continuous professional development) points

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in selling short term insurance either as a broker agent or tied agent.

They also willing to look at candidates who have an excellent Sales history, with contacts who are wanting to enter the Insurance marketWe’re looking for someone with

Extensive knowledge of the Short-Term Insurance Industry

Thorough understanding of the short-term insurance industry and products

Thorough understanding of business principles

Interpersonal Skills

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Prospecting skills

Sales skills

Customer and Personal Service

Negotiation skills

interpersonal skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

