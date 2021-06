Business Development Manager

Our client is looking for an experienced BDM from the mining and/or chemicals sector to play a pivotal role in the execution of the Sales strategy for South Africa as well as Africa region. You would be handling both, existing key accounts as well as new business development. A minimum of 5 years sales experience in the mining sector, coupled with a tertiary qualification are a must. Mining and chemical industry knowledge is required. This is an awesome company to work for!

Learn more/Apply for this position