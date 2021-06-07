Business Development / Regional Sales Manager

A well-known Medical Technology Company developing, manufacturing and marketing smart connected diagnostics and diagnostic-led care solutions requires the above to achieve and improve upon the annual agreed sales turnover to achieve maximum profit as well as manage a sector of the Company’s business in Africa.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification in either life sciences or medical technology or related qualification is essential.
- Previous experience having worked as a New Business Development or Regional Sales Manager or related is essential and within the in vitro diagnostics (infectious diseases) experience/ environment is pref.
- Previous experience having worked for a multinational company and having worked in Africa is preferred but not essential.
- Experience in showing leadership, development, and motivating a team of Salespeople.
- Able to communicate effectively with a wide range of Key Stakeholders.
- Natural relationship builder with integrity and reliability.
- Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills.
- Self-motivated and able to thrive in a field-based, results-driven environment.
- A strong work ethic and being motivated by challenging goals.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Support and develop business in various regional countries.
- Provide accurate regional forecasts, sales reports and market intelligence.
- Accountable for performance, both commercial and customer services, throughout Eastern Africa.
- The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for regional Customers and Distributors.
- Provide Distributors training and meetings as well as process in-region tenders.
- Manage and oversee and attend in-country marketing events including pre- and post-launch, conferences and similar activities.
- Implement compliance, code of conduct, product training and KPIs to regional Distributors.
- Build the contact database of the Customers, Distributors, Key Opinion Leaders, Key Decision Makers, Distribution Managers and employees within the various regions.
- Engage with Ministry of Health, NGOs, Stakeholders and Implementation Partners in each country and maintain good relationships.
- Oversee and support studies and evaluations and validations in the region.
- Render support with regards to procurement and logistics in the relevant regions.
- Present reports to senior management.
- Establish and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.