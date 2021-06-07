Business Development / Regional Sales Manager

A well-known Medical Technology Company developing, manufacturing and marketing smart connected diagnostics and diagnostic-led care solutions requires the above to achieve and improve upon the annual agreed sales turnover to achieve maximum profit as well as manage a sector of the Company’s business in Africa.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in either life sciences or medical technology or related qualification is essential.

Previous experience having worked as a New Business Development or Regional Sales Manager or related is essential and within the in vitro diagnostics (infectious diseases) experience/ environment is pref.

Previous experience having worked for a multinational company and having worked in Africa is preferred but not essential.

Experience in showing leadership, development, and motivating a team of Salespeople.

Able to communicate effectively with a wide range of Key Stakeholders.

Natural relationship builder with integrity and reliability.

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills.

Self-motivated and able to thrive in a field-based, results-driven environment.

A strong work ethic and being motivated by challenging goals.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Support and develop business in various regional countries.

Provide accurate regional forecasts, sales reports and market intelligence.

Accountable for performance, both commercial and customer services, throughout Eastern Africa.

The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for regional Customers and Distributors.

Provide Distributors training and meetings as well as process in-region tenders.

Manage and oversee and attend in-country marketing events including pre- and post-launch, conferences and similar activities.

Implement compliance, code of conduct, product training and KPIs to regional Distributors.

Build the contact database of the Customers, Distributors, Key Opinion Leaders, Key Decision Makers, Distribution Managers and employees within the various regions.

Engage with Ministry of Health, NGOs, Stakeholders and Implementation Partners in each country and maintain good relationships.

Oversee and support studies and evaluations and validations in the region.

Render support with regards to procurement and logistics in the relevant regions.

Present reports to senior management.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

