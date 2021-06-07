Business Development / Regional Sales Manager

Jun 7, 2021

A well-known Medical Technology Company developing, manufacturing and marketing smart connected diagnostics and diagnostic-led care solutions requires the above to achieve and improve upon the annual agreed sales turnover to achieve maximum profit as well as manage a sector of the Company’s business in Africa.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Tertiary qualification in either life sciences or medical technology or related qualification is essential.
  • Previous experience having worked as a New Business Development or Regional Sales Manager or related is essential and within the in vitro diagnostics (infectious diseases) experience/ environment is pref.
  • Previous experience having worked for a multinational company and having worked in Africa is preferred but not essential.
  • Experience in showing leadership, development, and motivating a team of Salespeople.
  • Able to communicate effectively with a wide range of Key Stakeholders.
  • Natural relationship builder with integrity and reliability.
  • Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills.
  • Self-motivated and able to thrive in a field-based, results-driven environment.
  • A strong work ethic and being motivated by challenging goals.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Support and develop business in various regional countries.
  • Provide accurate regional forecasts, sales reports and market intelligence.
  • Accountable for performance, both commercial and customer services, throughout Eastern Africa.
  • The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for regional Customers and Distributors.
  • Provide Distributors training and meetings as well as process in-region tenders.
  • Manage and oversee and attend in-country marketing events including pre- and post-launch, conferences and similar activities.
  • Implement compliance, code of conduct, product training and KPIs to regional Distributors.
  • Build the contact database of the Customers, Distributors, Key Opinion Leaders, Key Decision Makers, Distribution Managers and employees within the various regions.
  • Engage with Ministry of Health, NGOs, Stakeholders and Implementation Partners in each country and maintain good relationships.
  • Oversee and support studies and evaluations and validations in the region.
  • Render support with regards to procurement and logistics in the relevant regions.
  • Present reports to senior management.
  • Establish and maintain effective working relationships with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

