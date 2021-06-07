Business Development / Sales Administrator at Tax Consulting SA

Highly competitive Tax / Legal Consultancy firm is looking for a self-motivated, ambitious, quick study individual with a go-getter-attitude a resilient and attentive attitude to join our team.

The purpose of this role will be to assist with the brokering of partnerships with Legal, Tax, and Accounting firms, whereby we supplement their service offering with our Tax Legal services. Therefore previous corporate or sales background including sound administrative knowledge is imperative .

The ideal candidate will be well versed in administration, drafting, presenting, and negotiating on service provision proposals, as well as client and project management.

You should be ready to step into a steep learning curve, fighting tight deadlines, in a fast passed environment whilst maintaining and delivering exceptional standard of work.

The candidate’s responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Conducting research into various tax, legal and accounting firms.

Contacting the relevant firms for an initial consultation.

Managing current partner relationships.

Extensive tracking of various detailed reports on all leads and Partner / Client engagements.

Co-ordinating of meetings with clients, Partners and Consultants.

Minutes of meetings.

Client correspondence.

Managing of media exposure campaigns.

Cross selling Company services internally, and within the Business Partnerships.

The successful candidate should possess the following attributes:

Confident and well-spoken.

Proficient in Excel and Google sheets.

Attention to detail.

Self-motivated and goal-orientated.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent inter-personal skills.

Innovative and a quick thinker.

Business acumen.

Negotiation and dispute resolution skills.

Sales savvy.

Equipped to multitask.

Ability to get things done.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please complete the following questionnaire to allow us to process your application.

https : // forms . gle / T5zRyTaoC 3zx6siv9

Please note there should be no spaces in the URL provided.

Desired Skills:

Administration

Sales

Business Development

Business Acumen

Written And Verbal Communication

Go-getter attitude

Resilient

Pro-active

Detail orientated

Self motivated

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

