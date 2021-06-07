BUTCHERY MANAGER Bellville Western Cape

BUTCHERY MANAGER

Bellville, Western Cape

R20, 000- R30, 000 per month

Duties include:

Minimum of 5 years Butchery experience

. Manage the day to day running of the butcher

Manage a team of 15-20 people

Control, Manage & Order stock & Calculate GP

. Perform Daily Cash ups & banking

. Open & Close the Butchery

. Must have POS experience

. Must have dealt with CIT Companies

. Cash-ups and Floats

Skills required:

. Have knowledge of different cuts of meat, including chicken, pork, beef

Be able to achieve high standards in hygiene, cutting, packing, merchandising, and customer service

Have basic computer skills excel

Work under pressure

Must have a valid drivers license

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Meat

Hygiene Management

Food safety standards

Meat products

Meat Cutting

Food Safety

Food hygiene

Packaging

Merchandising

Customer Service

Excel

Drivers Licence

Point of Sale

Cash Management

People Management

Cash In Transit Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

