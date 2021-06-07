BUTCHERY MANAGER Parow Western Cape

Jun 7, 2021

BUTCHERY MANAGER
Parow, Western Cape
R20, 000- R30, 000 per month

Duties include:

  • Minimum of 5 years Butchery experience

. Manage the day to day running of the butcher

  • Manage a team of 15-20 people
  • Control, Manage & Order stock & Calculate GP

. Perform Daily Cash ups & banking
. Open & Close the Butchery
. Must have POS experience
. Must have dealt with CIT Companies
. Cash-ups and Floats
Skills required:
. Have knowledge of different cuts of meat, including chicken, pork, beef

  • Be able to achieve high standards in hygiene, cutting, packing, merchandising, and customer service
  • Have basic computer skills excel
  • Work under pressure
  • Must have a valid drivers license

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Meat
  • Hygiene Management
  • Food safety standards
  • Meat products
  • Meat Cutting
  • Food Safety
  • Food hygiene
  • Packaging
  • Merchandising
  • Customer Service
  • Excel
  • Drivers Licence
  • Point of Sale
  • Cash Management
  • People Management
  • Cash In Transit Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

