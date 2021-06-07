Catering Manager at Empact Group

Main Purpose of the job
If you have a passion for customer service and experience in the hospitality industry as a Restaurant, Hotel or Catering Manager – we would love you to join our team!
Providing catering solutions within a housing complex on a mine; this individual will be part of a greater team; a market leading organisation that seeks to grow our business with creative, talented hospitality professionals.
The Successful applicant will be responsible for all food service related activities which include managing of daily operations of the kitchen and restaurant area, implementation of the production process, managing food/labour costs and an overall leadership of the team on site.
Desirable education and experience:
- Relevant Tertiary qualification in hospitality
- At least 3 years’ experience in similar position
- Leadership experience with an hotel, country club or up-market restaurant ideal
- Implementation of change programmes, unit mobilization experience is advantageous
- Experience working within brand guidelines to deliver results
- Experience in costing, budgets, forecasts and invoicing is advantageous
- Proven experience in managing successful departments/teams
- Driver’s License is required
Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:
- Practical knowledge of the catering environment
- Knowledge of Health and Safety policies and processes within the catering industry
- Computer literate (MS Office)
- Customer services skills
- Communication skills
- Financial Acumen and report writing
- Leadership and people management skills
- Performance management experience coupled with sound knowledge of South African and industry-specific Labour Laws
- Results orientation
- Driven, self-motivated
- Problem solving skills
Key areas of responsibility:
- Manage daily, end-to-end operation of the site
- Lead and motivate a diverse team and drive customer experience
- Ensure that the facility adheres to all requirements in line with statutory Health, Safety and Environmental policies
- Manage the catering service facility optimally in order to surpass client and customer expectations.
- Continuous client engagement which includes regular meetings and effective communication with client and management team
- Conduct regular risk assessments of the entire facility
- Ensure staff is adequately trained and adhere to UJU ESS and client processes and procedures
- Manage and monitor service level agreements and continuously strive to improve service offering
- Innovate and creatively solve problems proactively
- Stock management and control
- Menu standardization implementation and ongoing monitoring
- Financial reporting: month end accounting and analysis
- Assist when required with ad hoc and or monthly reports for internal and external stakeholders
- Staff cost control in terms of staff rosters, over time control and payroll administration
Desired Skills:
- Catering
- Food Preparation
- Food Service
- Menu planning
- Food Management
- Menu Costing
- Food hygiene
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Services & Support
- 5 to 10 years Catering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric