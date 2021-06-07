Catering Manager at Empact Group

Main Purpose of the job

If you have a passion for customer service and experience in the hospitality industry as a Restaurant, Hotel or Catering Manager – we would love you to join our team!

Providing catering solutions within a housing complex on a mine; this individual will be part of a greater team; a market leading organisation that seeks to grow our business with creative, talented hospitality professionals.

The Successful applicant will be responsible for all food service related activities which include managing of daily operations of the kitchen and restaurant area, implementation of the production process, managing food/labour costs and an overall leadership of the team on site.

Desirable education and experience:

Relevant Tertiary qualification in hospitality

At least 3 years’ experience in similar position

Leadership experience with an hotel, country club or up-market restaurant ideal

Implementation of change programmes, unit mobilization experience is advantageous

Experience working within brand guidelines to deliver results

Experience in costing, budgets, forecasts and invoicing is advantageous

Proven experience in managing successful departments/teams

Driver’s License is required

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

Practical knowledge of the catering environment

Knowledge of Health and Safety policies and processes within the catering industry

Computer literate (MS Office)

Customer services skills

Communication skills

Financial Acumen and report writing

Leadership and people management skills

Performance management experience coupled with sound knowledge of South African and industry-specific Labour Laws

Results orientation

Driven, self-motivated

Problem solving skills

Key areas of responsibility:

Manage daily, end-to-end operation of the site

Lead and motivate a diverse team and drive customer experience

Ensure that the facility adheres to all requirements in line with statutory Health, Safety and Environmental policies

Manage the catering service facility optimally in order to surpass client and customer expectations.

Continuous client engagement which includes regular meetings and effective communication with client and management team

Conduct regular risk assessments of the entire facility

Ensure staff is adequately trained and adhere to UJU ESS and client processes and procedures

Manage and monitor service level agreements and continuously strive to improve service offering

Innovate and creatively solve problems proactively

Stock management and control

Menu standardization implementation and ongoing monitoring

Financial reporting: month end accounting and analysis

Assist when required with ad hoc and or monthly reports for internal and external stakeholders

Staff cost control in terms of staff rosters, over time control and payroll administration

Desired Skills:

Catering

Food Preparation

Food Service

Menu planning

Food Management

Menu Costing

Food hygiene

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Services & Support

5 to 10 years Catering

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

