Catering Manager

Day-to-day management of catering operations and services; monitoring the quality of the product and service provided; keeping to budgets and maintaining financial and administrative records.
Responsibilities:
- Setting and management of service delivery standards
- Staff management – lead, motivate, train, develop, performance manage, and discipline staff as required
- Implement and maintain operational controls in line with budgetary requirements
- Ensure quality of food preparation, preparation and service standards
- Proactively manage the FCS and OSHACT compliance
- Day to day management of all administration, finances , debtors, and budgets, etc
- Customer relationship management
- Ad hoc duties as required
- Own reliable transport
- Willing and able to travel
Qualifications/ Requirements
- Martic Certificate or equavilant
- Relevant tertiary qualification in culinary/catering or related field
- Proven track record in a similar position and a minimum of 3 years management experience
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – preferably bilingual
- Strong organizational and time management skills
- Financial, budgeting, and stock-taking skills
- Knowledge of food, food hygiene (including hazard analysis and critical control points), and food preparation
Desired Skills:
- Catering
- Staff Management
- Occupational Health and Safety
- Budgets
- Food Preparation
- Food quality
- Frailcare
- Food management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years People Welfare
- 2 to 5 years Catering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Healthcare and Wellness Specialist of Mature Lifestyle Estates and Old Age Homes and Frailcare Centres.