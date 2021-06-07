Catering Manager

Jun 7, 2021

Day-to-day management of catering operations and services; monitoring the quality of the product and service provided; keeping to budgets and maintaining financial and administrative records.

Responsibilities:

  • Setting and management of service delivery standards
  • Staff management – lead, motivate, train, develop, performance manage, and discipline staff as required
  • Implement and maintain operational controls in line with budgetary requirements
  • Ensure quality of food preparation, preparation and service standards
  • Proactively manage the FCS and OSHACT compliance
  • Day to day management of all administration, finances , debtors, and budgets, etc
  • Customer relationship management
  • Ad hoc duties as required
  • Own reliable transport
  • Willing and able to travel

Qualifications/ Requirements

  • Martic Certificate or equavilant
  • Relevant tertiary qualification in culinary/catering or related field
  • Proven track record in a similar position and a minimum of 3 years management experience
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – preferably bilingual
  • Strong organizational and time management skills
  • Financial, budgeting, and stock-taking skills
  • Knowledge of food, food hygiene (including hazard analysis and critical control points), and food preparation

Desired Skills:

  • Catering
  • Staff Management
  • Occupational Health and Safety
  • Budgets
  • Food Preparation
  • Food quality
  • Frailcare
  • Food management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years People Welfare
  • 2 to 5 years Catering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Healthcare and Wellness Specialist of Mature Lifestyle Estates and Old Age Homes and Frailcare Centres.

