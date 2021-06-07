Catering Manager

Day-to-day management of catering operations and services; monitoring the quality of the product and service provided; keeping to budgets and maintaining financial and administrative records.

Responsibilities:

Setting and management of service delivery standards

Staff management – lead, motivate, train, develop, performance manage, and discipline staff as required

Implement and maintain operational controls in line with budgetary requirements

Ensure quality of food preparation, preparation and service standards

Proactively manage the FCS and OSHACT compliance

Day to day management of all administration, finances , debtors, and budgets, etc

Customer relationship management

Ad hoc duties as required

Own reliable transport

Willing and able to travel

Qualifications/ Requirements

Martic Certificate or equavilant

Relevant tertiary qualification in culinary/catering or related field

Proven track record in a similar position and a minimum of 3 years management experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – preferably bilingual

Strong organizational and time management skills

Financial, budgeting, and stock-taking skills

Knowledge of food, food hygiene (including hazard analysis and critical control points), and food preparation

Desired Skills:

Catering

Staff Management

Occupational Health and Safety

Budgets

Food Preparation

Food quality

Frailcare

Food management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years People Welfare

2 to 5 years Catering

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Healthcare and Wellness Specialist of Mature Lifestyle Estates and Old Age Homes and Frailcare Centres.

Learn more/Apply for this position