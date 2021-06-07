Chief Director Information Technology at University of Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch University

Chief Director: Information Technology

(Ref. IT/135/0521)

Stellenbosch University (SU) is a research-intensive university where we attract outstanding students, employ talented staff and provide a world-class environment; a place connected to the world, while enriching and transforming local, continental and global communities. Stellenbosch University’s strategic positioning for the 21st century is articulated in the Vision 2040 and Strategic Framework 2019-2024 (see: [URL Removed]

The Information Technology Division is responsible for the effective employment of information and communication technology (ICT) and systems in support of teaching and learning, research, community outreach and management functions at Stellenbosch University.

Reporting directly to the Chief Operating Officer (COO), the Chief Director: Information Technology is a member of the SU management team specifically responsible for, inter alia, providing vision and leadership for the development, integration and implementation of all information and communications technology (ICT) initiatives for the University.

Duties:

The position provides strategic informational and technical leadership to the University, in collaboration with other support divisions, enabling the University staff and students through innovative application of information and communication technologies in digitalised higher education context.

Oversee institution-wide ICT operations, and report to the institutional management and governance structures and manage the IT Division with its large staff complement;

Alignment of SU’s ICT policies, regulations and practices with the relevant national and international best practice and evidence;

Identifying, developing and implementing appropriate ICT frameworks, standards, best practices in the ICT and HE sectors, policies and regulations;

Oversee the development and management of technology policies and procedures to comply with legislation in respect of data management;

Operational and tactical planning and management to ensure effective and efficient delivery of ICT services, for information systems related to human resource management, financial management, student information management, research information management, learning and teaching management, enterprise content management, facilities management, access control and various electronic communication facilities, e., communication networks, data centres and cloud platforms;

Planning, implementing and maintaining standard industry practices, such as ICT Architecture, ICT Service Management, ICT Programme and Project Management, IAM and ICT Security Management, ICT Risk Management, Business Analysis, ICT Infrastructure change management, Information Systems life-cycle management; ICT Business Resources Management;

Operational, tactical, and strategic planning and management of cyber security, including cyber risk assessment and mitigation, acquiring and sharing of threat intelligence, and disaster preparedness and recovery;

Oversee long-term operating strategy for the IT Division in support of effective and efficient service delivery;

Operational and financial management and responsibility for cost effectiveness;

Maintain and develop a professional ICT support staff complement to enhance SU’s effective employment of ICT systems;

ICT-related project management support across the University;

Represent the University at appropriate internal and external forums.

Requirements:

A relevant Master’s degree;

At least 10 years’ relevant experience in an ICT environment;

At least 5 years’ experience in ICT systems management at a senior level, including responsibility for cyber security;

Familiar with modern aspects of computing, including high performance computing, cloud and hybrid, hyper-converged computing, and software defined infrastructure;

Working knowledge of business intelligence and analytics, Agile and DevOps methodologies

The ability to develop and maintain a future orientated innovative strategy for the provision of an enabling, stable and reliable information technology services platform;

Proven capacity to provide dynamic and strategic leadership in the areas of responsibility, including strategic planning and implementing abilities, human resource management, the management of change, risk, budgets and operational plans;

Excellent communications skills;

Sound interpersonal relations and ability to take the lead within a team;

The ability to function effectively within a multilingual and multicultural environment;

Proven track record of problem-solving and innovation.

As part of the interview process, shortlisted candidates could be expected to perform an assessment test, including a short presentation, based on the requirements as set out in the advertisement.

Recommendations:

An MBA or PhD qualification with a strong ICT strategic vision;

Experience at senior management level in a higher education environment;

High-level project management capability;

Skills to facilitate diverse knowledge and information management projects and technologies;

Knowledge and understanding of general sectoral drivers affecting higher education;

Proven knowledge and experience in scenario or strategic planning, in complex and diverse knowledge and information management environments, including systems thinking abilities;

Experience in teaching and learning support platforms/systems in higher education.

Term of Office: The term of the appointment is normally five (5) years. Possible reappointment for subsequent terms.

Commencement of duties: 1 January 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter

Closing date: 2 July 2021

Enquiries: Ms. O Boesak on [Phone Number Removed]; , or at [Email Address Removed]

Completed applications, comprising the documentation as set out below, must be sent via email to [Email Address Removed] before the closing date. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Documentation details (PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOUR APPLICATION INCLUDES ALL OF THE DOCUMENTS LISTED BELOW):

A comprehensive Curriculum Vitae;

Your vision for ICT at SU and your contribution to such a future in the context of the Stellenbosch University’s Vision 2040 and Strategic Framework 2019-2024;

Details regarding present occupation, remuneration package and citizenship;

An indication of the earliest date on which duties can be assumed;

Certified copies of certificates;

Details of at least three referees.

The University is committed to employment equity (EE). In accordance with SU’s institutional EE plan and the EE Plan for the specific environment, persons from designated groups will receive preference over foreign nationals where EE targets are a factor, and where EE targets are not a factor, South African citizens will receive preference over foreign nationals. ‘Designated groups’ refers to women, people with disabilities and black people (i.e. black African, Coloured, Indian and Asian) who are natural persons and citizens of the Republic of South Africa by birth or descent; or who are citizens of the Republic of South Africa by naturalisation that occurred before the commencement date of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 (i.e. 4 February 1997); or who became citizens of the Republic of South Africa on the commencement date of the Constitution, but who would have been entitled to acquire citizenship by naturalisation.

The University reserves the right not to make an appointment.

At the discretion of the Selection Committee, candidates may be subjected to appropriate psychometric testing and other selection instruments and should therefore be willing to oblige.

The University reserves the right to investigate qualifications and conduct background checks on all candidates.

The University reserves the right to extend the closing date if deemed appropriate.

Desired Skills:

Skills to facilitate diverse knowledge and information management projects and technologies

High-level project management capability

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position