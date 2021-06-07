Control Systems Specialist

POSITION: Control Systems Specialist

LOCATION: Zululand

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: R50 000 – R60 000 p/m (negotiable)

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Our client has a vacancy for a competent Control Systems Specialist who will be responsible for maintaining and optimizing operations and process control to maximize plant availability. The incumbent must be self-motivated, enthusiastic and team-oriented with sound Control Systems skills and must be able to ensure that plant equipment is operated and maintained as per the USM standards and procedures. This position will be based in the Zululand region in KZN.

REQUIREMENTS:

N6 /Diploma in Instrumentation or equivalent.

Trade Test in Industrial Process Measurement and Control.

Specific knowledge of DCS and SCADA Control Systems (preferably Yokogawa Centum), software engineering, graphic development, hardware configuration, networking, diagnostics & fault finding.

MIS, CAMS, AMS and Report development experience would be an added advantage.

Excellent problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

At least 5 years previous experience as a Technician, preferably in the Sugar industry.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure the absolute reliability and integrity of the factory control system.

Support users and clients to obtain and better production targets.

Ownership and responsibility for automation considerations during project implementation as well as the operational performance of the automation system.

Resolving technical problems by creating alternative solutions and applying specialized techniques.

Recommend, update, and modify installations to the latest engineering technology.

Ensure that all documentation to installations and programming is up to date.

Configuration and commissioning of Integrated Motor Circuits, Soft Starters and VSD’s

Integrate all stakeholder needs to create holistic control system solutions.

Training and mentoring of other employees where appropriate.

Deputizing for the Instrument Foreman from time to time.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 11 JUNE 2021

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #CSS as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

