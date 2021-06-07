Customer Journey Leader at The Unlimited Group

Jun 7, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Customer Journey Leader

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

Accountable to: Digital Campaign Manager

General:

1. Purpose of the Role:

  • Do you believe the customer is everything?
  • Do you want to have what it takes to take complete ownership over a business unit?
  • Do you have what it takes to structure customer journeys and give customers the best experience they have ever had?
  • Do you have what it takes to identify selling opportunities and make a positive impact on our customers?
  • Do you have what it takes to make customers fall in love with our brand?
  • Do you believe that teamwork makes the dreamwork?
  • Do you thrive on uncertainty?
  • Do you see opportunity in customer data?
  • Are you passionate about tech and what that can do for our customers?
  • Do you believe the future comes from the future?

Are you ready to join a business UNlike anything you’ve ever seen before?

2. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:

  • To deliver brand experiences at every single touchpoint that shifts our customers lives.
  • Articulate customer data-driven recommendations to apply to customer journeys.
  • Map and deliver customer journeys.
  • Identify opportunities to optimise customer journeys.
  • Plan and deliver enhancements to customer journeys.
  • Implement and report on A/B split testing on customer journeys.
  • Deep dive and experience customer journeys to inform thinking.
  • Populate journeys with sales content, with the support of our brand team.
  • Manage the Return On Investment of journeys.

3. Knowledge and Experience:

  • Passionate about self-development.
  • Passionate about leadership.
  • Focused on developing those around you.
  • Experience with SCRUM.
  • Planning and coordination.
  • Briefing development teams.
  • Creating user stories.
  • 2 to 5 years of experience in a brand led business environment.
  • 2 to 5 years of experience in a customer focused business environment.
  • 2 to 5 years of sales and commercial experience.
  • 2 to 5 years of data analytics experience.
  • Understanding of the briefing and creative review processes.
  • Understanding the importance of customer journeys and customer experience.
  • Proven written and verbal communication and presentation skills.
  • Experience with Microsoft Office, Excel, Teams and Visio.
  • Sales focused copywriting.
  • Working with a Content Management System.
  • Relevant Degree.

Learn more/Apply for this position