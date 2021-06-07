Customer Service & Sales Agents wanted in Port Elizabeth – Newton Park at Capital Growth

Date of Hire: Immediate – Jan – March 2021
Report to: Business Owner
About the Position: We are looking for the cream of the crop in the sales, marketing & leadership industry to join our dynamic team. You need to be flexible, adaptable and resilient to change; able to grasp new concepts and campaigns. You will also receive adequate training and guidance.
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 or NQF 4 qualification
- Minimum of 1-3 years working experience (inherent requirement):
- Customer Service and/or
- Sales and/or
- Exposure to financial services environment (advantageous)
- Computer (literacy essential)
- MS Outlook
- MS Excel
- Excellent command of English language, speak with a clear neutral accent
- Remuneration:
- Earn up to R 12000 per month with our attractive payment structure.
- Interested individuals should email an UPDATED CV or call our offices for more information.
Desired Skills:
- sales
- customer services
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year