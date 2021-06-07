Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana

Developer – Front-End (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Managing the integrity, quality & aspiration of all creatives / concepts developed.
- Performing improvements and quality management of the code base.
- Prioritising bug fixes appropriately and actioning them in a timely manner.
- Refactoring where appropriate and proactively proposing improvements / optimisations.
- Consulting with end-users and stakeholders on deliverables with regards to usability.
- Solution design and appropriate testing through strict coding.
- Developing / implementing UX solutions.
Skills / Experience:
- Experience working with the following technologies:
- JavaScript | HTML5 | CSS3 | Sass | Bower | Bootstrap 3.
- JS Frameworks and libraries such as AngularJS / jQuery / Vue.
- Responsive design | REST | JSON.
- Back-end technologies such as PHP / MySQL / Ubuntu / Nginx etc.
- Version control with Git | Build systems such as Gulp / Grunt.
- NodeJS & NPM | Unit & integration testing.
- Knowledge of SEO and Content Management Systems.
- Experience with command line / terminal.
- Experience with creating email templates for marketing campaigns.
- Experience working in an Agile Environment.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]