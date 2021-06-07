Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana

Jun 7, 2021

Developer – Front-End (Senior) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Managing the integrity, quality & aspiration of all creatives / concepts developed.

  • Performing improvements and quality management of the code base.

  • Prioritising bug fixes appropriately and actioning them in a timely manner.

  • Refactoring where appropriate and proactively proposing improvements / optimisations.

  • Consulting with end-users and stakeholders on deliverables with regards to usability.

  • Solution design and appropriate testing through strict coding.

  • Developing / implementing UX solutions.

Skills / Experience:

  • Experience working with the following technologies:
    • JavaScript | HTML5 | CSS3 | Sass | Bower | Bootstrap 3.
    • JS Frameworks and libraries such as AngularJS / jQuery / Vue.
    • Responsive design | REST | JSON.
    • Back-end technologies such as PHP / MySQL / Ubuntu / Nginx etc.
    • Version control with Git | Build systems such as Gulp / Grunt.
    • NodeJS & NPM | Unit & integration testing.
  • Knowledge of SEO and Content Management Systems.
  • Experience with command line / terminal.
  • Experience with creating email templates for marketing campaigns.
  • Experience working in an Agile Environment.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position