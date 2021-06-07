Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana

Developer – Front-End (Senior) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Managing the integrity, quality & aspiration of all creatives / concepts developed.

Performing improvements and quality management of the code base.

Prioritising bug fixes appropriately and actioning them in a timely manner.

Refactoring where appropriate and proactively proposing improvements / optimisations.

Consulting with end-users and stakeholders on deliverables with regards to usability.

Solution design and appropriate testing through strict coding.

Developing / implementing UX solutions.

Skills / Experience:

Experience working with the following technologies: JavaScript | HTML5 | CSS3 | Sass | Bower | Bootstrap 3. JS Frameworks and libraries such as AngularJS / jQuery / Vue. Responsive design | REST | JSON. Back-end technologies such as PHP / MySQL / Ubuntu / Nginx etc. Version control with Git | Build systems such as Gulp / Grunt. NodeJS & NPM | Unit & integration testing.

Knowledge of SEO and Content Management Systems.

Experience with command line / terminal.

Experience with creating email templates for marketing campaigns.

Experience working in an Agile Environment.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position