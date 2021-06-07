EAP Case Manager (Cape Town)

Jun 7, 2021

Position: EAP Case Manager (Cape Town)
Location: Cape Town
Ref: EAP/CMM

Large EAP Service Provider seeks to employ a suitably qualified individual who will assist with the following:

  • Managerial consultations which could lead to managerial referrals
  • Conduct Managerial assessments when managers formally refer an employee
  • Develop and review case management plans for EAP clients and provide case management for all mandatory/formal referrals.
  • Provide expert consultation, feedback, guidance, and support to the client organisation’s human resource representatives, supervisors and managers regarding EAP clients.
  • Provide managers with tools and advice in dealing with the challenges in their role as manager, supervisor or HR.
  • Maintaining case records, follow up, communication with EAP clinical team.
  • Participating in clinical reviews and collaborating with supervisor for treatment plans for high-risk cases
  • Coordinate and provide on-site Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISDs) 24/7 as needed
  • Responding to after hours and weekend crisis calls for assistance
  • Provide telephonic/virtual counselling on all managerial referrals

Key requirements:

  • Qualified Psychologist or Registered Counsellor (HPCSA)
  • Honours in Psychology
  • 3 – 5 years’ managerial consultancy experience
  • Min 2 years’ experience as an employee wellness services provider through a corporate employer
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation and prescripts governing employee wellness services
  • EAP Care Centre working experience essential
  • Experience in private healthcare, multidisciplinary teamwork, digital technology and team management will be advantageous

Email application with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting Documents:
– Comprehensive Word CV
– Copy of Matric
– Copy of Degree
– Copy of registration with HPCSA

Desired Skills:

  • 3 – 5 years’ managerial consultancy experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • Health Professions Council of South Africa

