EAP Case Manager (Cape Town)

Position: EAP Case Manager (Cape Town)

Location: Cape Town

Ref: EAP/CMM

Large EAP Service Provider seeks to employ a suitably qualified individual who will assist with the following:

Managerial consultations which could lead to managerial referrals

Conduct Managerial assessments when managers formally refer an employee

Develop and review case management plans for EAP clients and provide case management for all mandatory/formal referrals.

Provide expert consultation, feedback, guidance, and support to the client organisation’s human resource representatives, supervisors and managers regarding EAP clients.

Provide managers with tools and advice in dealing with the challenges in their role as manager, supervisor or HR.

Maintaining case records, follow up, communication with EAP clinical team.

Participating in clinical reviews and collaborating with supervisor for treatment plans for high-risk cases

Coordinate and provide on-site Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISDs) 24/7 as needed

Responding to after hours and weekend crisis calls for assistance

Provide telephonic/virtual counselling on all managerial referrals

Key requirements:

Qualified Psychologist or Registered Counsellor (HPCSA)

Honours in Psychology

3 – 5 years’ managerial consultancy experience

Min 2 years’ experience as an employee wellness services provider through a corporate employer

Knowledge of relevant legislation and prescripts governing employee wellness services

EAP Care Centre working experience essential

Experience in private healthcare, multidisciplinary teamwork, digital technology and team management will be advantageous

Email application with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting Documents:

– Comprehensive Word CV

– Copy of Matric

– Copy of Degree

– Copy of registration with HPCSA

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Health Professions Council of South Africa

