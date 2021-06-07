Position: EAP Case Manager (Cape Town)
Location: Cape Town
Ref: EAP/CMM
Large EAP Service Provider seeks to employ a suitably qualified individual who will assist with the following:
- Managerial consultations which could lead to managerial referrals
- Conduct Managerial assessments when managers formally refer an employee
- Develop and review case management plans for EAP clients and provide case management for all mandatory/formal referrals.
- Provide expert consultation, feedback, guidance, and support to the client organisation’s human resource representatives, supervisors and managers regarding EAP clients.
- Provide managers with tools and advice in dealing with the challenges in their role as manager, supervisor or HR.
- Maintaining case records, follow up, communication with EAP clinical team.
- Participating in clinical reviews and collaborating with supervisor for treatment plans for high-risk cases
- Coordinate and provide on-site Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISDs) 24/7 as needed
- Responding to after hours and weekend crisis calls for assistance
- Provide telephonic/virtual counselling on all managerial referrals
Key requirements:
- Qualified Psychologist or Registered Counsellor (HPCSA)
- Honours in Psychology
- 3 – 5 years’ managerial consultancy experience
- Min 2 years’ experience as an employee wellness services provider through a corporate employer
- Knowledge of relevant legislation and prescripts governing employee wellness services
- EAP Care Centre working experience essential
- Experience in private healthcare, multidisciplinary teamwork, digital technology and team management will be advantageous
Email application with supporting documents to response “at” [URL Removed]
Supporting Documents:
– Comprehensive Word CV
– Copy of Matric
– Copy of Degree
– Copy of registration with HPCSA
