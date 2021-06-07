Ecommerce Product Owner (EE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Financial Services Provider seeks a data-driven Ecommerce Product Owner with a technical background to join its team. Your core role will be to utilise data to evaluate, prioritise & implement tech solutions to ensure exceptional customer service experiences and boost the growth of digital revenue. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or other relevant field, a CSPO qualification in addition, will prove beneficial. You must have at least 5 years work experience in a similar role, have experience designing & implementing functionality in web-based systems, API Development and other cloud-based services such as CDNs, able to lead UX design processes & A/B Testing, strong Google Analytics and in-depth knowledge of Agile processes and Project Management skills. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.DUTIES:

Represent key business areas in evaluating, prioritizing, and implementing technology solutions to support the business objectives of digital revenue growth.

Collaborate with Development teams to produce technically focused user stories, enabling them to deliver value in an effective manner.

Provide a support function to Scrum teams by managing the product backlog, facilitating daily stand ups and go lives.

Manage stakeholders, ensuring consensus is reached between delivering short-term gains vs investing in long-term strategic goals.

Identify and drive continuous improvements against the key Ecommerce metrics.

Produce wireframes and work with creative teams to define the UI.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant field.

CSPO qualification advantageous.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 5 years’ working experience as a Product Owner.

Experience designing and implementing functionality in web-based systems.

Familiar with API Development and other cloud bases services such as CDNs.

Comfortable leading UX design processes and A/B Testing with customers.

Data oriented, using source such as Google Analytics to make informed decisions.

Strong organisational and Project Management skills, able to work well under pressure where multiple tasks are needing to be run concurrently.

In-depth knowledge of Agile process and principles.

Advantageous

Prior Ecommerce platform experience.

Retail / FinTech / Merchandise experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem solving and decision-making skill; deals well with ambiguity in fast-paced environment.

Clear sense of accountability and ownership.

