Electrician

We are looking for a newly qualified Electrician for a well-established FMCG Manufacture based in Pinelands

Requirements

Assemble, install, test, and maintain electrical or electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, apparatus, and fixtures.

Using hand tools and power tools.

Diagnose malfunctioning systems, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of a breakdown and correct the problem.

Desired Skills:

Red Seal

shift work

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established FMCG concern based in Pinelands

