A global leader in insurance and risk management has a vacancy for an Employee Benefits consultant responsible for new business development. You will contribute to the organisational goals by sourcing new business that will enable net growth of the Group Employee Benefits business.
Job Objectives/Outputs
- Exceeds sale targets and effectiveness ratios, through implementation of new business and, cross-selling and up-selling on existing products
Essential Competency Requirements
Relating & Networking
- Easily establishes good relationships with customers and staff.
- Builds an effective network of prospective clients.
Persuading, Influencing
- Gains a clear understanding and commitment from business associates by persuading, convincing and negotiating.
- Being sensitive to cultural differences.
- Promoting ideas on behalf of one self or others.
- Effectively exploring alternatives and positions to reach outcomes that gain the support and acceptance of all parties and builds collective support or agreement.
Deciding and Initiating Action
- Makes quick, clear, concise and informed decisions.
- Comparing data from different sources to draw conclusions, using effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions.
Presenting & Communicating Information
- Speaks English and Afrikaans fluently and comprehensively
- Able to respond to audience in an effective manner
- Actions all feedback timeously
- Excellent presentation skills
Analysing
- The ability to analyse and interpret numerical data and scheme information; to conduct a full commercial financial needs analysis and to report on best outcomes to stakeholders.
Results Focus / Driving for Results
- Sets high standards, monitors and maintains quality and quantity.
- Consistently achieves business sales goals.
- Works in a systematic, methodical and orderly way.
Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives
- Accepts and tackles demanding goals with enthusiasm.
- Is hard working and provides support after hours where required.
- Shows initiative and enhances personal growth
- Monitors own performance against deadlines and milestones.
Qualifications:
- Regulatory Examination
- NQ5 in Wealth Management or CFP
- Relevant Bachelor of Commerce Degree
Experience:
- At least 5 years’ experience working within Employee Benefit industry
- Proven track record of initiating, closing corporate new business
Knowledge of:
- Group Funeral products
- Group Life Products
- Pension and Provident Funds
- Umbrella Schemes
Skills:
- Excellent
- track record on sales and closing
- presentation skills
- negotiation skills
- computer skills
- customer relationship management
- reporting capabilities
- Ability to
- communicate at all levels
- build sound working relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- influence
- cope with pressure
- Adherence to set targets and deadlines
Desired Skills:
- Employee benefits
- Sales
- New Business Development
- group benefits
- group life
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree