Employee Benefits Consultant

A global leader in insurance and risk management has a vacancy for an Employee Benefits consultant responsible for new business development. You will contribute to the organisational goals by sourcing new business that will enable net growth of the Group Employee Benefits business.

Job Objectives/Outputs

Exceeds sale targets and effectiveness ratios, through implementation of new business and, cross-selling and up-selling on existing products

Essential Competency Requirements

Relating & Networking

Easily establishes good relationships with customers and staff.

Builds an effective network of prospective clients.

Persuading, Influencing

Gains a clear understanding and commitment from business associates by persuading, convincing and negotiating.

Being sensitive to cultural differences.

Promoting ideas on behalf of one self or others.

Effectively exploring alternatives and positions to reach outcomes that gain the support and acceptance of all parties and builds collective support or agreement.

Deciding and Initiating Action

Makes quick, clear, concise and informed decisions.

Comparing data from different sources to draw conclusions, using effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions.

Presenting & Communicating Information

Speaks English and Afrikaans fluently and comprehensively

Able to respond to audience in an effective manner

Actions all feedback timeously

Excellent presentation skills

Analysing

The ability to analyse and interpret numerical data and scheme information; to conduct a full commercial financial needs analysis and to report on best outcomes to stakeholders.

Results Focus / Driving for Results

Sets high standards, monitors and maintains quality and quantity.

Consistently achieves business sales goals.

Works in a systematic, methodical and orderly way.

Achieving Personal Work Goals & Objectives

Accepts and tackles demanding goals with enthusiasm.

Is hard working and provides support after hours where required.

Shows initiative and enhances personal growth

Monitors own performance against deadlines and milestones.

Qualifications:

Regulatory Examination

NQ5 in Wealth Management or CFP

Relevant Bachelor of Commerce Degree

Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience working within Employee Benefit industry

Proven track record of initiating, closing corporate new business

Knowledge of:

Group Funeral products

Group Life Products

Pension and Provident Funds

Umbrella Schemes

Skills:

Excellent

track record on sales and closing

presentation skills

negotiation skills

computer skills

customer relationship management

reporting capabilities

Ability to

communicate at all levels

build sound working relationships with internal and external stakeholders

influence

cope with pressure

Adherence to set targets and deadlines

Desired Skills:

Employee benefits

Sales

New Business Development

group benefits

group life

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

