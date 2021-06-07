Facilities Manager

Jun 7, 2021

Job Requirements

  • Responsible for driving integrated Facilities Management (FM) services and strategy for the Client
  • Ensure delivery of efficient FM service as outlined in the Service Level Agreement (SLA)
  • Implementation of an effective HSE, Quality & Risk Management system in conjunction with the Contracts Manager, and in accordance to Client needs
  • Conduct daily audits on FM services rendered and ensure that prescribed work quality and standards are sustained
  • Ensure timeous sign-off and variance explanations on P&L’s
  • Identify gaps and deficiencies in services, advise and effect solutions as part of Continuous Improvement on FM services rendered
  • Manage back to back SLA agreements with suppliers and contractors
  • Monitor service providers’ (contractors) performance and effect corrective action on any deviations to the SLA
  • Assist in the management of FM projects and provide technical support, where applicable
  • Demonstrate and instil effective adherence to processes on infrastructure maintenance
  • Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions
  • Ensure timeous processing of invoices
  • Provide monthly reports and feedback on continued compliance to the SLA
  • Building strategic relationships both internally and externally
  • Manage staff performance & facilitate improvement through regularly monitoring performance & providing required coaching, support & feedback
  • Manage performance & conflicts within subordinate employees & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure
  • Ensure adequate staff placement i.e. prepare suitable shift-roster and manage/approve applicable leave for subordinate employees
  • Responsible for training, coaching, mentoring & development of subordinate employees

Qualification,skills and experience requirements

  • Qualification in Facilities Management, Property Management, Project Management, Operations Management or related certification
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)
  • Valid SA Driver’s License
  • General Maintenance engineering experience and exposure is advantageous
  • 5yrs relevant experience in Facilities Management, CRM, Property Management & Financial Management or similar environment
  • MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power-point, MS Project & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge
  • Knowledge of OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management, Risk Management Systems, Property Law & Contractual Law
  • Initiative/Proactivity
  • Basic Supervisory Skills
  • Customer Focus
  • Teamwork & Partnering
  • Deadline Driven & Highly Motivated
  • Subordinates Capacity Building
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Relationship Building
  • Stress Tolerant
  • Analytical Skills
  • Interactive Reasoning
  • Excellent Written Communication
  • Planning/Scheduling/Objective SettinG

Desired Skills:

  • Planning
  • Scheduling
  • analytical skills
  • stress tolerate
  • Relationship Building
  • Negotiation
  • Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

