Facilities Manager

Job Requirements
- Responsible for driving integrated Facilities Management (FM) services and strategy for the Client
- Ensure delivery of efficient FM service as outlined in the Service Level Agreement (SLA)
- Implementation of an effective HSE, Quality & Risk Management system in conjunction with the Contracts Manager, and in accordance to Client needs
- Conduct daily audits on FM services rendered and ensure that prescribed work quality and standards are sustained
- Ensure timeous sign-off and variance explanations on P&L’s
- Identify gaps and deficiencies in services, advise and effect solutions as part of Continuous Improvement on FM services rendered
- Manage back to back SLA agreements with suppliers and contractors
- Monitor service providers’ (contractors) performance and effect corrective action on any deviations to the SLA
- Assist in the management of FM projects and provide technical support, where applicable
- Demonstrate and instil effective adherence to processes on infrastructure maintenance
- Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions
- Ensure timeous processing of invoices
- Provide monthly reports and feedback on continued compliance to the SLA
- Building strategic relationships both internally and externally
- Manage staff performance & facilitate improvement through regularly monitoring performance & providing required coaching, support & feedback
- Manage performance & conflicts within subordinate employees & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure
- Ensure adequate staff placement i.e. prepare suitable shift-roster and manage/approve applicable leave for subordinate employees
- Responsible for training, coaching, mentoring & development of subordinate employees
Qualification,skills and experience requirements
- Qualification in Facilities Management, Property Management, Project Management, Operations Management or related certification
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Driver’s License
- General Maintenance engineering experience and exposure is advantageous
- 5yrs relevant experience in Facilities Management, CRM, Property Management & Financial Management or similar environment
- MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power-point, MS Project & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge
- Knowledge of OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management, Risk Management Systems, Property Law & Contractual Law
- Initiative/Proactivity
- Basic Supervisory Skills
- Customer Focus
- Teamwork & Partnering
- Deadline Driven & Highly Motivated
- Subordinates Capacity Building
- Negotiation Skills
- Relationship Building
- Stress Tolerant
- Analytical Skills
- Interactive Reasoning
- Excellent Written Communication
- Planning/Scheduling/Objective SettinG
Desired Skills:
- Planning
- Scheduling
- analytical skills
- stress tolerate
- Relationship Building
- Negotiation
- Teamwork
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma