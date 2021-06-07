Finance Manager at Red Ember Recruitment

Duties & Responsibilities
- Represents the finance department on the daily department heads meeting with the general manager.
- Manage all phases of Accounts Payable, Receivable and department budget.
- Calculate and distribute wages and salaries.
- Prepare regular reports and summaries of accounting activities.
- Prepare financial statements and debtors’ listings.
- Verify recorded transactions and report irregularities to management.
- Providing direction to the night audit team so as to ensure proper revenue reporting.
- Reviewing all ledger details guest ledger, city ledger and deposit ledgers to validate proper payment and revenue posting.
- If any imbalance or difference found on the ledger then co-ordinate with the PMS team to resolving the same.
- Review the postings, payments, revenue and guest balance reports on a daily basis.
- Ensure correct taxation are applied on all billing software like Property Management systems (PMS), Point of Sale (POS) and SPA software’s.
- Ensure that all statutory details (PAN, TAX NO, Company Registration no. Etc.) are displayed on the guest invoices and bills.
- Bills A/R accounts daily and send the same to guest along with the supporting bills and statements.
- Follows up on any accounts within 3 days to ensure customer has received the invoice and does not have any questions.
- Review the Accounts Receivable (A/R) Ageing reports on a daily basis.
- Follow up anticipating challenges arising from limited cash flow
- Ensuring that cash flows are adequate to allow business units to operate effectively.
- Maintain banking relationships and negotiating loans and merchant services for business units.
- Maintains files of all contracts, insurance policies, tax reports, expenses, payroll, etc.
- Maintaining and transferring money between bank accounts as required.
- Performing numerical analysis of data and formulating conclusions and/or solutions
Desired Experience & Qualification
- CA or B. Com degree in Finance will be added as an advantage
- Experience within the hospitality sector
- 3-5 years working experience as a Finance manager in a hospitality industry
- Accounting software package Accpac
- Strong financial acumen
- Experience in financial reporting – management accounts and full financial statements
- Clear understanding of a companys cash flow cycle
- Computer literate, knowledge of Accpac or any other accounting package is essential.
About The Employer:
Redember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Finance Manager
Consultant – Linky
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension fund