Finance Manager at Red Ember Recruitment

Duties & Responsibilities

Represents the finance department on the daily department heads meeting with the general manager.

Manage all phases of Accounts Payable, Receivable and department budget.

Calculate and distribute wages and salaries.

Prepare regular reports and summaries of accounting activities.

Prepare financial statements and debtors’ listings.

Verify recorded transactions and report irregularities to management.

Providing direction to the night audit team so as to ensure proper revenue reporting.

Reviewing all ledger details guest ledger, city ledger and deposit ledgers to validate proper payment and revenue posting.

If any imbalance or difference found on the ledger then co-ordinate with the PMS team to resolving the same.

Review the postings, payments, revenue and guest balance reports on a daily basis.

Ensure correct taxation are applied on all billing software like Property Management systems (PMS), Point of Sale (POS) and SPA software’s.

Ensure that all statutory details (PAN, TAX NO, Company Registration no. Etc.) are displayed on the guest invoices and bills.

Bills A/R accounts daily and send the same to guest along with the supporting bills and statements.

Follows up on any accounts within 3 days to ensure customer has received the invoice and does not have any questions.

Review the Accounts Receivable (A/R) Ageing reports on a daily basis.

Follow up anticipating challenges arising from limited cash flow

Ensuring that cash flows are adequate to allow business units to operate effectively.

Maintain banking relationships and negotiating loans and merchant services for business units.

Maintains files of all contracts, insurance policies, tax reports, expenses, payroll, etc.

Maintaining and transferring money between bank accounts as required.

Performing numerical analysis of data and formulating conclusions and/or solutions

Desired Experience & Qualification

CA or B. Com degree in Finance will be added as an advantage

Experience within the hospitality sector

3-5 years working experience as a Finance manager in a hospitality industry

Accounting software package Accpac

Strong financial acumen

Experience in financial reporting – management accounts and full financial statements

Clear understanding of a companys cash flow cycle

Computer literate, knowledge of Accpac or any other accounting package is essential.

About The Employer:

Redember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Finance Manager

Consultant – Linky

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension fund

Learn more/Apply for this position