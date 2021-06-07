Finance Manager at Red Ember Recruitment

Jun 7, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Represents the finance department on the daily department heads meeting with the general manager.
  • Manage all phases of Accounts Payable, Receivable and department budget.
  • Calculate and distribute wages and salaries.
  • Prepare regular reports and summaries of accounting activities.
  • Prepare financial statements and debtors’ listings.
  • Verify recorded transactions and report irregularities to management.
  • Providing direction to the night audit team so as to ensure proper revenue reporting.
  • Reviewing all ledger details guest ledger, city ledger and deposit ledgers to validate proper payment and revenue posting.
  • If any imbalance or difference found on the ledger then co-ordinate with the PMS team to resolving the same.
  • Review the postings, payments, revenue and guest balance reports on a daily basis.
  • Ensure correct taxation are applied on all billing software like Property Management systems (PMS), Point of Sale (POS) and SPA software’s.
  • Ensure that all statutory details (PAN, TAX NO, Company Registration no. Etc.) are displayed on the guest invoices and bills.
  • Bills A/R accounts daily and send the same to guest along with the supporting bills and statements.
  • Follows up on any accounts within 3 days to ensure customer has received the invoice and does not have any questions.
  • Review the Accounts Receivable (A/R) Ageing reports on a daily basis.
  • Follow up anticipating challenges arising from limited cash flow
  • Ensuring that cash flows are adequate to allow business units to operate effectively.
  • Maintain banking relationships and negotiating loans and merchant services for business units.
  • Maintains files of all contracts, insurance policies, tax reports, expenses, payroll, etc.
  • Maintaining and transferring money between bank accounts as required.
  • Performing numerical analysis of data and formulating conclusions and/or solutions

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • CA or B. Com degree in Finance will be added as an advantage
  • Experience within the hospitality sector
  • 3-5 years working experience as a Finance manager in a hospitality industry
  • Accounting software package Accpac
  • Strong financial acumen
  • Experience in financial reporting – management accounts and full financial statements
  • Clear understanding of a companys cash flow cycle
  • Computer literate, knowledge of Accpac or any other accounting package is essential.

About The Employer:

Redember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Finance Manager

Consultant – Linky

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension fund

