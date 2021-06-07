The ideal candidate for this position should be able to consider both the operational and financial impacts of decisions made within the business. It will be expected of him to have a detailed understanding of all pillars of the Group to effectively perform his function.
About the position
The candidate will be expected to head up the accounting department within the Group. These roles will include, but not be limited to:
- Monthly reporting to both internal and external stakeholders on financial results and cash flows
- Prepare project cash flows
- Assist in the implementation and continuous monitoring of the inventory costing process
- Monitor and streamline the working capital cycle of the Group
- Assist the CEO in the day to day running of the business as required
- Act as a link between the operational and financial aspects of the Group
- Partake in analysing and making investment and financing decisions
- Preparing quarterly forecasts
- Prepare actual versus budget information and provide analysis
- Monthly closing and reconciliations for Group companies
- Review SARS income tax, VAT and PAYE reconciliations
- Prepare payment requisitions and monitor payment process with bank
- Any other day to day duties expected of the Financial Manager
Experience
- CA(SA) or similar
- 5+ years’ experience in a manufacturing environment or similar
- Experience in executing an appropriate inventory costing system
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Word
- Pastel
- Inventory costing
- financial manager
- manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
A leading manufacturer