Financial Manager

The ideal candidate for this position should be able to consider both the operational and financial impacts of decisions made within the business. It will be expected of him to have a detailed understanding of all pillars of the Group to effectively perform his function.

About the position

The candidate will be expected to head up the accounting department within the Group. These roles will include, but not be limited to:

Monthly reporting to both internal and external stakeholders on financial results and cash flows

Prepare project cash flows

Assist in the implementation and continuous monitoring of the inventory costing process

Monitor and streamline the working capital cycle of the Group

Assist the CEO in the day to day running of the business as required

Act as a link between the operational and financial aspects of the Group

Partake in analysing and making investment and financing decisions

Preparing quarterly forecasts

Prepare actual versus budget information and provide analysis

Monthly closing and reconciliations for Group companies

Review SARS income tax, VAT and PAYE reconciliations

Prepare payment requisitions and monitor payment process with bank

Any other day to day duties expected of the Financial Manager

Experience

CA(SA) or similar

5+ years’ experience in a manufacturing environment or similar

Experience in executing an appropriate inventory costing system

Desired Skills:

Excel

Word

Pastel

Inventory costing

Desired Skills:

financial manager

manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

A leading manufacturer

