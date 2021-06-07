Financial Manager at Ntice Search

My client, an established manufacturing concern, is looking for a Financial Manager to join their team. Duties:

Manage 8 direct reports Wage Clerk; Creditors Clerk; Group Buyer; Storemen

Produce and distribute monthly financial reports

Produce detailed quarterly cash flow forecasts

Produce financial reports detailing actual expenditure against forecast to agreed timescales

Produce annual financial reports and statements to agreed time scales

Manage the payroll system and Provident Fund Scheme

Ensure payments are made to individuals, SARS, Provident Fund and Medical Aid Providers

Lead on tax planning, including VAT related matters

Maintain current standing with all mandated local tax and benefits registrations and requirements, including submissions of payments and reports to SARS

Ensure compliance with all statutory requirements relating to financial control, financial management and accounting

Ensure appropriate external audit arrangements are in place and manage the audit process

Ensure that all balance sheet reconciliations are produced on an accurate and timely basis to include bank reconciliations, debtors, creditors and inter-company account

Ensure implementation and adherence to finance policies, procedures and systems

Requirements:

8 years in the capacity of Financial Manager in a manufacturing environment Admin duties will be part of the role

Experience in the preparation and finalisation of accounts in accordance with SA regulations

Experience in strategic and financial planning including

Experience in budget preparation and reporting

Experience in goods and services procurement processes

Financial reporting

Highly numerate and able to analyse statistical information and interpret financial data

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Computer literate: Advanced Excel skills & financial packages (ABACA)

Learn more/Apply for this position