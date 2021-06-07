Financial Manager at Ntice Search

Jun 7, 2021

My client, an established manufacturing concern, is looking for a Financial Manager to join their team. Duties:

  • Manage 8 direct reports
    • Wage Clerk; Creditors Clerk; Group Buyer; Storemen
  • Produce and distribute monthly financial reports
  • Produce detailed quarterly cash flow forecasts
  • Produce financial reports detailing actual expenditure against forecast to agreed timescales
  • Produce annual financial reports and statements to agreed time scales
  • Manage the payroll system and Provident Fund Scheme
  • Ensure payments are made to individuals, SARS, Provident Fund and Medical Aid Providers
  • Lead on tax planning, including VAT related matters
  • Maintain current standing with all mandated local tax and benefits registrations and requirements, including submissions of payments and reports to SARS
  • Ensure compliance with all statutory requirements relating to financial control, financial management and accounting
  • Ensure appropriate external audit arrangements are in place and manage the audit process
  • Ensure that all balance sheet reconciliations are produced on an accurate and timely basis to include bank reconciliations, debtors, creditors and inter-company account
  • Ensure implementation and adherence to finance policies, procedures and systems

Requirements:

  • 8 years in the capacity of Financial Manager in a manufacturing environment
    • Admin duties will be part of the role
  • Experience in the preparation and finalisation of accounts in accordance with SA regulations
  • Experience in strategic and financial planning including
  • Experience in budget preparation and reporting
  • Experience in goods and services procurement processes
  • Financial reporting
  • Highly numerate and able to analyse statistical information and interpret financial data
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
  • Computer literate: Advanced Excel skills & financial packages (ABACA)

