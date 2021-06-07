Financial Manager at Ntice Search

My client, an established manufacturing concern, is looking for a Financial Manager to join their team. Duties:
- Manage 8 direct reports
- Wage Clerk; Creditors Clerk; Group Buyer; Storemen
- Produce and distribute monthly financial reports
- Produce detailed quarterly cash flow forecasts
- Produce financial reports detailing actual expenditure against forecast to agreed timescales
- Produce annual financial reports and statements to agreed time scales
- Manage the payroll system and Provident Fund Scheme
- Ensure payments are made to individuals, SARS, Provident Fund and Medical Aid Providers
- Lead on tax planning, including VAT related matters
- Maintain current standing with all mandated local tax and benefits registrations and requirements, including submissions of payments and reports to SARS
- Ensure compliance with all statutory requirements relating to financial control, financial management and accounting
- Ensure appropriate external audit arrangements are in place and manage the audit process
- Ensure that all balance sheet reconciliations are produced on an accurate and timely basis to include bank reconciliations, debtors, creditors and inter-company account
- Ensure implementation and adherence to finance policies, procedures and systems
Requirements:
- 8 years in the capacity of Financial Manager in a manufacturing environment
- Admin duties will be part of the role
- Experience in the preparation and finalisation of accounts in accordance with SA regulations
- Experience in strategic and financial planning including
- Experience in budget preparation and reporting
- Experience in goods and services procurement processes
- Financial reporting
- Highly numerate and able to analyse statistical information and interpret financial data
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Computer literate: Advanced Excel skills & financial packages (ABACA)