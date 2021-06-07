Fleet Manager at Bidvest Bank

To provide a front-line service to customers, utilizing knowledge of the Fleet and Asset Division’s service offering. To ensure operational requirements of client base is satisfied accurately and timeously as laid out by the policies and procedures. Accountable for the operational delivery of services and contract management initiatives linked to specific contracts. Manage the entire disposal processes for the branch. Responsible for ensuring the operational requirements for all clients both corporate and parastatal are met as per the respective SLA’s within the Region.

Finance Operations Audits:

No high-risk findings in finance operations processes and audits,

Follow up and action any internal or external audit recommendations,

Assist internal or external audit where required

Regional Budget Management:

Maximize regional profits through minimizing expenses and eliminating service credits linked to contracts under management

Effective management of regional / branch budget

Scrutinizing financial reports and query any anomalies ensuring the region accounts for its own expenditure.

Pursue potential cost savings within branch / regional spend

Customer Relationship:

Manage customer complaints both external and internal

Show professionalism always with zero complaints.

Where applicable, Customer audit requirements to be met

Timeously resolve all customer queries

All complaints to be logged and resolved within 48 hours

Service excellence:

Maintain good, positive relationships with all internal and external stakeholders

Provide superior service levels for all output requirements

Ensure adherence to customer Service Level Agreements

Meetings with clients:

Attend regular meetings with Customers

Manage Agendas and Minutes of meetings

Follow up on actions plans

External customer relationship and Internal customer satisfaction:

Client requests to be met timeously and reaction times met.

Turnaround times met with positive attitude, compassion and willingness to assist.

Customer Reports:

Monthly Reporting on Area of management.

Analysis of all Fleet management reports to enable the management of the fleet.

Managing accurate record and control of spare keys.

Ensure compliance to OHSA requirements.

Action and management outcomes of reports including but not limited to vehicle tracking, driver behavior, fuel management, etc.

Manage vehicle replacement plans for all customers

Quarterly audit reports and PCR audit:

Achieve 90%

Achieve certificate award

Fleet scheduled and unscheduled maintenance to be managed according to OEM intervals and requirements:

In accordance with OEM intervals, schedule services.

Coordinate collection and delivery of vehicles to OEMs and Customer drivers.

Ensure that there are no overdue vehicles for service.

Up to date Service due report.

Zero vehicles on routine fitness report.

Ensure all client and supplier queries with regards to repairs and maintenance of the fleet are attended promptly

Ensure that vehicle audits are conducted in accordance with business and contact rules

License, fuel card e-toll tags and driver tags:

Management and Control thereof as per SLA and company policies and procedures

Assist in license and registration of Customer vehicles for new deliveries and existing fleet.

Ensure vehicles are repaired and ready for Certificate of Fitness (COF)

Incidents: Processes and workflows:

All incidents to be resolved timeously according to SLA and be kept to a minimum

Management of all relief vehicle incidents

Management of all contractual KPA’s

Car wash management:

Manage car wash suppliers in terms of frequency and quality of work.

Perform vehicle car wash checks at depots as per SLA

Manage driver behavior:

Manage and report on driver behaviour (Internal & External) using data supplied by customer or service provider

Manage Fleet Utilization:

Identify and manage high and low utilisation vehicles by scrutinising reports and manage under and over vehicle swops

Manage Projects and Quality Control and Improvements:

Manage ad hoc projects as requested by ROM

Manage vehicle quality control issues and improvements

Manage spare key register and the distribution of keys

Where applicable and in accordance with customer contracts, manage new and relief vehicle handovers according to SLA.

Complete VIRs accurately and capture onto Cherwell and Fleet On line

Manage outsourced drivers:

Manage and scrutinise driver time sheets for correctness and liaise with local driver company

Management of pool vehicle fuel card and drivers

Supplier meetings:

Establish and maintain relationships with clients and Suppliers

Responsible to meet monthly with suppliers to ensure quality service at all times

Ensure compliance with service delivery standards

MIS (Management Information) Reporting

Compilation of accurate Management Information for monthly customer and management meetings

Preparation of monthly Fleet Operations Reports for ROM within set timelines

Manage and scrutinise Fleet reports including reports requested by Customers

OHS – Health and Safety:

Responsible for all aspects of compliance to OHS Act within area of responsibility

Accident repairs and EOC:

Scrutinise vehicles after being repaired at panel beaters for quality workmanship and EOC process

Manage the EOC NOLA – stock preparation and distribution:

Where applicable, manage the entire NOLA processes at regional level, i.e. EOC repairs, dealer stock, handing over of vehicles and registration documents to NOLA customers on behalf of Vehicle Trade Centre

Manage office administration:

Management of pool vehicle fuel card and drivers, petty cash card, stationary etc.

Assist administrative duties (licensing, courier, stationary etc.)

Ensure the branch is presentable and the yard is properly kept.

Ensure all branch bills and necessities are attended to.

Manage Premises, suppliers and staff :

Manage premises and relationship with landlord, suppliers and outsourced staff

Weekly & Monthly Vehicle Stocks :

Responsible for the weekly and monthly vehicle stock count ensuring that all company assets are accounted for.

Ad Hoc Projects:

Implementation and completion ad hoc projects as requested by ROM

Learning and Growth:

Adhere to company procedures, manage emotions, time keeping and be a team player.

Error free administration

Attend training sessions and continuously strive to empower and develop skills and expertise.

Show interest, show willingness to assist others.

Accept constructive criticism.

Have passion and motivation

Take ownership for driving own career development

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank

Share knowledge with team and develop people

Contribute to teamwork in the department

Maintain inter-personal relationships

Willingness to assist others and sharing knowledge

Maintain a positive attitude, drive and motivate staff

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).

Manage teams and resolve conflict when necessary

Clear and efficient feedback on matters affecting people’s work to all levels of staff (upward and downward communication)

Create an environment where employees can apply what they have learned,

Develop training and encourage career advancement

Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience within the Fleet industry, preferably within Leasing Environment

Previous client relationship management

Relevant experience in managing a branch with Fleet Administrative experience

Desired Skills:

Good technical knowledge of vehicles

Control and manage flow of work

Energetic – get involved in the job and meet objectives

Analytical – pay meticulous attention to detail

Discipline – meet deadlines

Resilient – manage pressure and adaptive to a changing environment

Optimistic and cheerful – working with a team one needs to remain bright and cheery and encourage innovation and forward thinking

Incumbent to exercise judgement within defined parameters

Great interpersonal skills

Computer literacy skills

Good Excel skills

Good knowledge of FML service- legislation-policies and procedures

Ability to manage pressure on a day-to-day basis

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Air, Land & Sea Freight

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

