FMCG Store Manager at Drake International

Our Client is in the fast moving consumer goods industry (FMCG), they are looking for a Retail Store Manager, to assist with the receiving, dispatching and stock ordering of the store.Minimum Requirements:
- Must have Matric / Grade 12
- Min 2-3years Food Retail Supermarket Experience
- Driver’s License with Own transport
- Computer Literate (MS Office, Sigma, Storeline – Programs beneficial)
Responsibilities:
- Overseeing the running of the store
- Ordering of Stock
- Stock control
- Opening and Closing of the store
- Cashing up of cashiers
- Capturing of invoices
- Other management duties
- Merchandising of shelves
- Training and management of staff
- Customer Service
- Claims and Returns
- Staff Discipline
- Housekeeping of the store
- Assist with Month End
Candidate needs to have strong leadership abilities, customer focus, self- disciplined and excellent communication [URL Removed] be willing to work Retail hours, including the [URL Removed] COME FOR THE SUPERMARKET INDUSTRY DEALING WITH FOOD [URL Removed] [URL Removed] – R 10 000.00 Cost to Company. No Benefits
About The Employer:
Drake International