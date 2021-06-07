FMCG Store Manager at Drake International

Our Client is in the fast moving consumer goods industry (FMCG), they are looking for a Retail Store Manager, to assist with the receiving, dispatching and stock ordering of the store.Minimum Requirements:

Must have Matric / Grade 12

Min 2-3years Food Retail Supermarket Experience

Driver’s License with Own transport

Computer Literate (MS Office, Sigma, Storeline – Programs beneficial)

Responsibilities:

Overseeing the running of the store

Ordering of Stock

Stock control

Opening and Closing of the store

Cashing up of cashiers

Capturing of invoices

Other management duties

Merchandising of shelves

Training and management of staff

Customer Service

Claims and Returns

Staff Discipline

Housekeeping of the store

Assist with Month End

Candidate needs to have strong leadership abilities, customer focus, self- disciplined and excellent communication [URL Removed] be willing to work Retail hours, including the [URL Removed] COME FOR THE SUPERMARKET INDUSTRY DEALING WITH FOOD [URL Removed] [URL Removed] – R 10 000.00 Cost to Company. No Benefits

About The Employer:

Drake International

