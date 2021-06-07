Full Stack developer

The is primarily based in Oxford with teams in Ho Chi Min City and Johannesburg.

With the ability to work alongside the operations team in South Africa and while forming part of the UK based global tech group, Aris offers the best of both worlds. The Company has well-established practices for remote working with flexible requirements around travel and physical meetings and is therefore, well suited to the world’s new ways of working.

This role operates on a global web application spanning 3 datacentres in 3 countries and the cloud, serving tens of thousands of users per day with a zero-downtime goal. Processes and stores terabytes of data daily. Our development team ships features/updates multiple times each week.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Senior .NET/SQL Server Developer:

Experienced .NET/SQL Full Stack developer, should have good experience on large scale internet projects.

Experience with .NET Core, C#, TypeScript.

Good SQL Server experience, strong T-SQL, good performance tuning skills

Good understanding of internet technologies, worked with HTTP, TCP and different Web Services.

Experience with multi-threaded applications an advantage.

Must have experience with web/cloud or internet-focused projects. Rather than someone working on corporate back-office apps only.

Strong maths/stats background an advantage.

Jenkins/Team City, Git, Nunit and/or Powershell an advantage

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS and QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree.

BENEFITS:

Medical Aid, Vitality, Group Life Cover, remote working.

SALARY:

Highly Negotiable.

