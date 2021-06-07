Full Stack Team Lead

Job Purpose:

Build modern PHP Laravel based applications.

Strategic imperatives that inform the role:

Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable a consulting, managed service and 4PL business. These transactional applications and modules will serve as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability that is being developed.

Knowledge

Document DB, DynamoDB, S3, AWS Infrastructure are beneficial

Database design – experience modelling database requirements for applications

CICD – some experience building pipelines is preferable

Observability

API Design

Knowledge of event based solution patterns

Experience with software engineering best practices for iterative development, testing, code reuse, etc.

Experience in security implementations/best practices in the cloud environment

Expert understanding of Software Design Patterns, Architectural Patterns

Containers, Serverless, Cloud Native

Technical Skills

PHP

Laravel – experience with a Queues, schedules, Vapor, Nova, Eloquent, Caches, Socialite

OIDC, OAuth2

MySQL, SQL

Knowledge of other languages especially Java and Python

Git

XDebug

REST, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC

Behavioural Competency

Motivated

Learning

Integrity

Accurate

Proactive

Passionate

Interpersonal sensitivity

Lead by example

Respect

Trustworthy

Teamwork

Desired Skills:

MySQL

PHP

Laravel

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

