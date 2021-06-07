Full Stack Team Lead

Job Purpose:
Build modern PHP Laravel based applications.
Strategic imperatives that inform the role:
Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable a consulting, managed service and 4PL business. These transactional applications and modules will serve as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability that is being developed.
Knowledge
- Document DB, DynamoDB, S3, AWS Infrastructure are beneficial
- Database design – experience modelling database requirements for applications
- CICD – some experience building pipelines is preferable
- Observability
- API Design
- Knowledge of event based solution patterns
- Experience with software engineering best practices for iterative development, testing, code reuse, etc.
- Experience in security implementations/best practices in the cloud environment
- Expert understanding of Software Design Patterns, Architectural Patterns
- Containers, Serverless, Cloud Native
Technical Skills
- PHP
- Laravel – experience with a Queues, schedules, Vapor, Nova, Eloquent, Caches, Socialite
- OIDC, OAuth2
- MySQL, SQL
- Knowledge of other languages especially Java and Python
- Git
- XDebug
- REST, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC
Behavioural Competency
- Motivated
- Learning
- Integrity
- Accurate
- Proactive
- Passionate
- Interpersonal sensitivity
- Lead by example
- Respect
- Trustworthy
- Teamwork
- Motivated
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- PHP
- Laravel
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters