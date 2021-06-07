Full Stack Team Lead

Jun 7, 2021

Job Purpose:
Build modern PHP Laravel based applications.
Strategic imperatives that inform the role:
Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable a consulting, managed service and 4PL business. These transactional applications and modules will serve as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability that is being developed.

Knowledge

  • Document DB, DynamoDB, S3, AWS Infrastructure are beneficial
  • Database design – experience modelling database requirements for applications
  • CICD – some experience building pipelines is preferable
  • Observability
  • API Design
  • Knowledge of event based solution patterns
  • Experience with software engineering best practices for iterative development, testing, code reuse, etc.
  • Experience in security implementations/best practices in the cloud environment
  • Expert understanding of Software Design Patterns, Architectural Patterns
  • Containers, Serverless, Cloud Native

Technical Skills

  • PHP
  • Laravel – experience with a Queues, schedules, Vapor, Nova, Eloquent, Caches, Socialite
  • OIDC, OAuth2
  • MySQL, SQL
  • Knowledge of other languages especially Java and Python
  • Git
  • XDebug
  • REST, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC

Behavioural Competency

  • Motivated
  • Learning
  • Integrity
  • Accurate
  • Proactive
  • Passionate
  • Interpersonal sensitivity
  • Lead by example
  • Respect
  • Trustworthy
  • Teamwork
  • Motivated

Desired Skills:

  • MySQL
  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position