Future Systems Manager

A vacancy exists within this dynamic organisation in the Automotive sector and is based in Johannesburg.

This position, reporting to the head of the Systems Solutions team, will focus on the administration and management of a team responsible for the development of Sales, Aftersales, Technical, and Customer Service-related systems and analysis for a leading brand.

You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams (throughout the entire business, Manufacturing,

Sales & Marketing, & Suppliers) and the dealer network. The candidate must possess very strong networking and relationship building skills.

Highly competetive Salary + Benefits offered!

Planning and directing the work of a team of business technology professionals, monitoring their work, and

providing guidance, ensuring clarity around priorities and goals for the team. Lead the delivery of technology and digitisation initiatives for the various departments and the dealer network.

Manage multiple projects ensuring adequate resource allocation and ensuring on-time delivery in line with the business specification.

Create and maintain an environment that encourages collaboration and alignment between various divisions in the Sales & Marketing Group.

Manage dealer-related activities for Sales, Aftersales, Technical,

Understanding of Systems Development and Maintenance

Managing Projects

Preparation of documents schedules

Self- management and leadership development

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

NQF Level 7 – (360 credits – 8 level framework)

o BCom Information Technology Management

o BCom Information Systems

o BSc Computer Science

o BSc Information Science

Experience within the automotive dealer environment (Sales and/or Service) (Preferable)

PC Literacy (MS Office packages)

Desired Skills:

Establishing framework and systems for management

Manage multiple projects

Lead the delivery of technology and digitisation initiatives

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid contribution

13th Cheque

Car allowance

Incentive

Co contribution to Pension fund

