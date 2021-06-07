General Manager Air Emission Control

A well-known Environmental Management Company requires the above to manage the day-to-day business as well as drive new business development with Customers in the environmental industry.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous experience having worked in the Environmental Management and Consulting industry.
  • A tertiary qualification in Business or Sciences or related qualification is preferred but not essential.
  • Previous experience having worked for a Company in which you have a good track record of growing one or more businesses increasing turnover and profit.
  • The successful candidate should be someone who in alignment with the Companys mission which is driving good environment practices within the market.
  • Previous experience having worked in a management and new business development role managing a team of people is essential for this role.
  • Previous experience having worked within the environmental industry is preferred but not essential.
  • The candidate should have strong leadership qualities and a strong finance understanding in order to take the Company to the next level.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Manage and ensure the sustainability of the Business as well as grow the Business.
  • Manage and drive all key performance indicators such as all aspects of marketing, sales, customer support and the finance of the Business.
  • Present monthly management reports to the Board.
  • Recommend any major changes such as capital purchases, new hires, etc. that need to be done.
  • Present annual audited financials to the Shareholders.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position