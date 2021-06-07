General Manager Air Emission Control

A well-known Environmental Management Company requires the above to manage the day-to-day business as well as drive new business development with Customers in the environmental industry.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked in the Environmental Management and Consulting industry.

A tertiary qualification in Business or Sciences or related qualification is preferred but not essential.

Previous experience having worked for a Company in which you have a good track record of growing one or more businesses increasing turnover and profit.

The successful candidate should be someone who in alignment with the Companys mission which is driving good environment practices within the market.

Previous experience having worked in a management and new business development role managing a team of people is essential for this role.

Previous experience having worked within the environmental industry is preferred but not essential.

The candidate should have strong leadership qualities and a strong finance understanding in order to take the Company to the next level.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage and ensure the sustainability of the Business as well as grow the Business.

Manage and drive all key performance indicators such as all aspects of marketing, sales, customer support and the finance of the Business.

Present monthly management reports to the Board.

Recommend any major changes such as capital purchases, new hires, etc. that need to be done.

Present annual audited financials to the Shareholders.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

