Group Project Accountant

Minimum qualification and experience:
– Matric
– BCom. Degree
– CIMA, CA or equivalent qualification advantageous
– Tax qualification advantageous
– 5 Years experience in a similar role
Soft Skills:
– Individual needs to have strong communication skills, a no-nonsense business approach, be resilient, be assertive and be willing to handle conflict situations.
– Must be able to handle pressure and have exemplary time management skills.
– Must be able to work independently with high level input from senior management.
– Needs to run with projects and implement decisions.
– Strong business acumen.
– Must have a proven track record in problem solving.
Main Duties/Key Results Areas:
– Assisting with company set ups, getting all the relevant information in order to make informed decision on the companies structures with the OFM and GFM.
– Assisting the GFM with the consolidation for year end as well as monthly reporting.
– Responsible for the tax planning and tax returns of the group.
– Heading up all intercompany accounting and billbacks.
– Completing the IT14SD recon for all entities – once formulised, this will be handed over to the relevant managers/controllers.
– Completing a customs recon on a monthly basis.
– Analysing the costs changes with the store charges based on warehouses for the group.
– Developing SOPs for the finance department and maintaining these based on changes.
– Assisting with research on new entities where needed.
– Setting up user on relevant accounting systems.
– Assisting with the customer, supplier and inventory claims.
– Dealing with SARB applications and the maintenance thereof for the group.
– Other ad hoc tasks.
– All and any other related duties as expected by the employer from time to time.