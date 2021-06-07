Group Project Accountant

Minimum qualification and experience:

– Matric

– BCom. Degree

– CIMA, CA or equivalent qualification advantageous

– Tax qualification advantageous

– 5 Years experience in a similar role

Soft Skills:

– Individual needs to have strong communication skills, a no-nonsense business approach, be resilient, be assertive and be willing to handle conflict situations.

– Must be able to handle pressure and have exemplary time management skills.

– Must be able to work independently with high level input from senior management.

– Needs to run with projects and implement decisions.

– Strong business acumen.

– Must have a proven track record in problem solving.

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Assisting with company set ups, getting all the relevant information in order to make informed decision on the companies structures with the OFM and GFM.

– Assisting the GFM with the consolidation for year end as well as monthly reporting.

– Responsible for the tax planning and tax returns of the group.

– Heading up all intercompany accounting and billbacks.

– Completing the IT14SD recon for all entities – once formulised, this will be handed over to the relevant managers/controllers.

– Completing a customs recon on a monthly basis.

– Analysing the costs changes with the store charges based on warehouses for the group.

– Developing SOPs for the finance department and maintaining these based on changes.

– Assisting with research on new entities where needed.

– Setting up user on relevant accounting systems.

– Assisting with the customer, supplier and inventory claims.

– Dealing with SARB applications and the maintenance thereof for the group.

– Other ad hoc tasks.

– All and any other related duties as expected by the employer from time to time.

