Head of IT at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Financial Services Provider seeks the strong leadership, business acumen and coding expertise of a Head of IT to take charge of its entire Information Systems division. You will provide technological guidance, oversight over IT projects and develop, enhance and execute strategic plans while managing the day-to-day operations of the division. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant Degree with 5 years suitable experience including extensive business experience in strategic IT leadership roles, with proven delivery experience across Application and Infrastructure Delivery business units and project delivery. You must have awareness and an understanding of IT Governance and Data Protection law and regulations, knowledge of ITIL, skills in Java, C++, C#.Net, ASP.Net, .Net Core, Active Directory, D365, Exchange, SharePoint, SQL Server, Agile and Waterfall and proven experience developing strategy and achieving outcomes applying advanced commercial management skills balancing cost, quality and service [URL Removed] Development

In consultation with the CEO and Board, develop and monitor the implementation of an IT Strategy which fully enables the delivery of the Business Strategy.

This includes: Developing a deep understanding of business needs. The provision of technological guidance. Serving on planning and policy making committees. Evaluation and design of the IT Architecture. Implementation of an appropriate Systems Development methodology. Providing recommendations regarding IT sourcing options.



Operational Management

Manage the day-to-day operations of the IT division. The scope of this accountability encompasses IT operations, networks, communications, data and storage management, Security, DRP and BCP and associated procurement and contract and vendor management. Responsibilities include: Budgeting and expense management. Resource allocation. Contract Management. Systems performance management. Cost efficiency.



Governance & Project Management

Design and implement a sound and appropriate IT management and governance framework in order to meet relevant legislative and regulatory requirements.

Manage the risk and compliance environments within all areas of IT.

Maintain an effective and efficient Project Management methodology ensuring alignment with a customized internal Solutions Development Life Cycle framework.

Maintain an effective and efficient operations management regime.

Ensure the security of information systems, communications networks and equipment.

Personnel Management

Develop, implement and monitor an effective IT Recruitment policy.

Develop, implement and monitor an effective staff performance management framework.

Implement an effective change management regime.

Identify training and development needs and compile action plans.

Leadership

Build a culture of collaboration with internal stakeholders.

Instill and maintain a culture of discipline, performance, learning and accountability.

Lead the IT team in accordance with the company vision, policies and values.

Mentor and coach IT staff.

General

Develop, implement and monitor a business-driven research and development program.

Active participation and contribution at senior management level.

Active participation in various forums.

Contribute to operational strategic decision making together with relevant stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant Degree or equivalent qualification.

Minimum 5 years related experience.

Extensive business experience in strategic IT leadership roles, with proven delivery experience across Application and Infrastructure Delivery business units and project delivery.

Exceptional proven leadership, communication, stakeholder management and interpersonal skills including coaching, facilitation, influencing and negotiation skills.

Demonstrated experience developing strategy and achieving outcomes applying advanced commercial management skills balancing cost, quality and service imperatives.

Awareness and understanding of IT Governance and Data Protection law and regulations.

Knowledge of ITIL framework.

Demonstrable knowledge or experience (past or present) in coding languages, such as Java, C++, C# and .Net, ASP.Net, .Net Core.

Extensive experience with Microsoft suite of technologies such as Active Directory, D365, Exchange, SharePoint, SQL Server, etc.

Knowledge of development methodologies such as Agile and Waterfall.

Knowledge of the technology landscape in both its history and modern standards and solutions.

Experience in developing technology strategies and managing the delivery of associated technical services, solutions and architectures and technologies

Exceptional People Management skills.

Project Management.

IT infrastructure.

Systems design and development.

Business process management.

Drivers license essential.

ATTRIBUTES:

Apply knowledge and experience in solving business problems effectively.

Manage tight resource constraints and conflicting priorities.

Able to recognise ones role and understand the potential impact ones own performance can have on the success of the organisation.

Conceptual thinking.

Analytical.

Innovative.

Output-driven.

Highly effective communication.

Desire for continuous learning.

Initiative, tact and maturity to maintain good staff relationships.

Passion for empowering people.

Sound interpersonal skills.

Trustworthy, accountable, responsible, and reliable.

