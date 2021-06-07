Insurance Officer at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:

Ensuring that minimum requirements with regards to life assurance and short-term insurance on new loans are met.

Effectively liaising with colleagues, clients and insurance brokers about the detail and requirement of short-term insurance and life assurance policies.

The systematic and continuous reviewing of the entire client base in order to monitor the status of all existing short-term insurance and life assurance policies and to take remedial steps where necessary.

Maintaining an effective follow-up system.

Effectively attending to policy administrative duties that flow from changes in insurance policies, death -or disability claims, lapsed policies etc.

Assist with drafting of submissions to be included in board packs.

Compliance with various policies, agreements and Laws.

General office management and filing.

The successful candidate should have:

A Matric Certificate.

2 or more years of experience in an Administrative/ Insurance environment.

Knowledge of both short term and life assurance would be advantageous.

A relevant business degree would be advantageous

Competencies:

Working with People (high levels of client centricity and good communication skills)

Adhering to Principles and Values

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Desired Skills:

Claims process

Insurance Administration

Legal Liability

Insurance law

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited is South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises. We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

We are offering an exciting career opportunity to an Insurance Officer at our offices based in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

Learn more/Apply for this position