Intermediate Cloud Engineer – Centurion/Remote – R400 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing opportunity is available for an Intermediate Cloud Engineer! This is a great chance to work with the latest inventive technologies in a highly skilled team! If you are full of energy, are ambitious and seeking a challenge, then this is the right position for you.

This Development house has awesome perks with an opportunity to work from home.

Tech stack includes:

AWS

Azure

Terraform

Cloud Formation

[URL Removed]

OO languages, e.g. C#, Java

JavaScript

Python

Go

MS SQL

Oracle

Postgres

MySQL

Mongo

Neo4J

Cassandra

Reference Number for this position is SJ53063. This is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R400 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

