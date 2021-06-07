Intermediate .Net Developer – Semi-Remote/Melrose Arch – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A dominant local Software as a Service provider doing work for local and international clients is looking for a solid .Net Developer to join their team of superstars. Through advanced modern technology together with research and analytical methods they collect, analyse and report on customer experience for their clients.

If you are looking for an Innovative, energetic, informal atmosphere with big global deployments allowing you to do product-focused software development then this is the place for you.

Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience with .Net Core

At least 5 years C# experience

NoSQL database

Messaging queue experience

Agile methodology

Git and GitFlow branching

Reference Number for this position is SZ53048 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch / Home office offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

