IT Maintenance Technician

Purpose of the job:
Provide day-to-day IT support to ensure optimum up-time of systems and end-user equipment.
Key Performance Areas:
- Hardware Maintenance:
o Preventative maintenance, repair, and upgrade on hardware and peripherals.
o Setup and rollout of new hardware including desktops, laptops, and printers.
o Setup all IT equipment according to set standards.
- Software Maintenance:
o Preventative maintenance on desktops and laptops.
o Repair faulty operating systems and applications.
o Rollout/upgrade of the new software (COTS or Bespoke) as per change request.
- Installation and maintenance of network cabling.
- ATM 1st line support.
- 1st line Application Support.
- Installation and maintenance of encryption software on endpoints.
- Installation and maintenance of anti-virus software on endpoints.
- Installation and configuration of remote software for end-users.
- Perform other related duties as required.
- Advise staff on Information Security and good practice.
- Respond to IT Service Desk calls.
- Ensure customer satisfaction before the closure of calls.
- Manage own SLA.
- Complete and accurate reporting.
- Customer-centric.
Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:
- Grade 12 is essential.
- A+ or equivalent is essential.
- N+ and/or S+ will be an advantage.
- A total of 3-5 years combined experience in A+, N+, and S+ or relevant practical experience is essential.
- The customer interaction part of the job requires an individual with good interpersonal skills – which will result in constructive relations.
- As the job incumbent will travel, a valid driver’s license is required.
- The job incumbent should be willing and able to work irregular hours and under pressure when necessitated by the situation.
- ITIL Foundation Certification would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- S+
- ITIL Foundation Certification
- Drivers Licence
- IT support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate