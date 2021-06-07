IT Maintenance Technician

Jun 7, 2021

Purpose of the job:

Provide day-to-day IT support to ensure optimum up-time of systems and end-user equipment.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Hardware Maintenance:
    o Preventative maintenance, repair, and upgrade on hardware and peripherals.
    o Setup and rollout of new hardware including desktops, laptops, and printers.
    o Setup all IT equipment according to set standards.
  • Software Maintenance:
    o Preventative maintenance on desktops and laptops.
    o Repair faulty operating systems and applications.
    o Rollout/upgrade of the new software (COTS or Bespoke) as per change request.
  • Installation and maintenance of network cabling.
  • ATM 1st line support.
  • 1st line Application Support.
  • Installation and maintenance of encryption software on endpoints.
  • Installation and maintenance of anti-virus software on endpoints.
  • Installation and configuration of remote software for end-users.
  • Perform other related duties as required.
  • Advise staff on Information Security and good practice.
  • Respond to IT Service Desk calls.
  • Ensure customer satisfaction before the closure of calls.
  • Manage own SLA.
  • Complete and accurate reporting.
  • Customer-centric.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

  • Grade 12 is essential.
  • A+ or equivalent is essential.
  • N+ and/or S+ will be an advantage.
  • A total of 3-5 years combined experience in A+, N+, and S+ or relevant practical experience is essential.
  • The customer interaction part of the job requires an individual with good interpersonal skills – which will result in constructive relations.
  • As the job incumbent will travel, a valid driver’s license is required.
  • The job incumbent should be willing and able to work irregular hours and under pressure when necessitated by the situation.
  • ITIL Foundation Certification would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • S+
  • ITIL Foundation Certification
  • Drivers Licence
  • IT support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position