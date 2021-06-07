IT Maintenance Technician

Purpose of the job:

Provide day-to-day IT support to ensure optimum up-time of systems and end-user equipment.

Key Performance Areas:

Hardware Maintenance:

o Preventative maintenance, repair, and upgrade on hardware and peripherals.

o Setup and rollout of new hardware including desktops, laptops, and printers.

o Setup all IT equipment according to set standards.

o Preventative maintenance on desktops and laptops.

o Repair faulty operating systems and applications.

o Rollout/upgrade of the new software (COTS or Bespoke) as per change request.

ATM 1st line support.

1st line Application Support.

Installation and maintenance of encryption software on endpoints.

Installation and maintenance of anti-virus software on endpoints.

Installation and configuration of remote software for end-users.

Perform other related duties as required.

Advise staff on Information Security and good practice.

Respond to IT Service Desk calls.

Ensure customer satisfaction before the closure of calls.

Manage own SLA.

Complete and accurate reporting.

Customer-centric.

Qualifications, experience, knowledge, skills & competencies:

Grade 12 is essential.

A+ or equivalent is essential.

N+ and/or S+ will be an advantage.

A total of 3-5 years combined experience in A+, N+, and S+ or relevant practical experience is essential.

The customer interaction part of the job requires an individual with good interpersonal skills – which will result in constructive relations.

As the job incumbent will travel, a valid driver’s license is required.

The job incumbent should be willing and able to work irregular hours and under pressure when necessitated by the situation.

ITIL Foundation Certification would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

S+

ITIL Foundation Certification

Drivers Licence

IT support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

