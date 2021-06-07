IT Service Desk Engineer

As Service Desk Engineer you will act as the first point of contact for our Managed Services customers to report issues and faults relating to their subscribed services.

The primary objective of the role is to provide first time resolution. This will be achieved by troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving problems at the first point of contact and/or escalating the fault to one of our 2nd or 3rd line engineers to investigate and resolve.

Throughout this process you will remain the single point of contact with the customer, maintaining ownership of the original fault and acting as the main point of contact with the customer, providing timely updates and ensuring the fault is given the correct level of priority and attention.

This is a demanding support position which calls for excellent customer service skills, the ability to articulate solutions clearly and confidently to end users and a high degree of technical knowledge across a broad range of technologies and products and technologies.

Responsibilities

Dealing with incoming faults in a professional, courteous manner over the phone and via email.

Taking ownership of faults and managing them in a logical and methodical manner

Correctly logging incidents and faults, categorising and prioritising them in line with team procedures.

Conducting full and through diagnostics with end users to enable first point of contact fault resolution.

Ensuring all faults are progressed & cleared within SLA – escalating to other internal and external teams as appropriate.

Managing faults through their entire lifecycle from the first point of contact through to resolution, proactively keeping the customer informed of progress.

Diagnosing and resolving problems to the customers satisfaction

Maintain and develop own knowledge and skills to assist with first time fault resolution.

Identify and escalate repeat issues or service risks into service management teams.

Sharing knowledge with team colleagues

Manage several scheduled tasks for customers, designed to ensure that the customers systems remain operational.

Desired Skills:

Windows 10

Office 365

Active Directory

Azure

ServiceDesk Plus

Anti Virus

Backups

TeamViewer

ITIL

Desktop Application Support

Citrix

Networking

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SmallMedium sized IT Managed Services company providing support services to a wide range of UK-base customers.

