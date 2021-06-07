IT Technical Lead

Role Purpose:

The Technical Lead will provide technical leadership and support to other team members and apply a higher level of technical expertise to resolve issues.

Manage service delivery to achieve SLA and OLA requirements while making sure resources are optimally allocated and utilised

Ensure customer satisfaction with services delivered and ensure the continual engagement and management of the client relationship with business for respective sites.

May work outside of normal business hours as needed and must also ensure the standby roster is valid, communicated and maintained on the Standby site and provide plans for weekend after hours work to be done

Monitor queues and ensure that tasks are being answered, updated and closed within defined service level agreements.

Provide a medium through which to share knowledge regarding the evaluation and correction of technical problems with other IT staff.

Willing to provide assistance and training to users on information technology systems.

Identify patterns, processes and / or persistent issues that can be automated and added to the Service Catalog with documentation

Creates / updates work instructionstechnical specsoperational guides for new or modified processes and ensures compliance and maintenance of all documentation in the proper format and location identified by the leadership team.

Must effectively communicate with other team members in the IT organization when the need to delegate work is necessary.

Experience and Qualifications:

3 year diploma / NQF’ Level 5

Relevant IT Certification (A+/MCSE AD, Windows 7)

Other IT related modules could include ITIL exposure

Leadership training will be an advantage

4 to 5+ years hands-on/technical knowledge of core Microsoft technologies including but not limited to Windows/Linux Servers, Active Directory, MS SQL and core Network technologies like LAN/WAN, subnets and firewalls.

A strong understanding and working knowledge of desktop hardware, operating systems and software.

A good understanding of network systems and protocols as well as server hardware and operating systems.

A lead or supervisory role for 2 3+ years in End User Computing with responsibility for full management function from: coaching, training & development performance review management workforce planning disciplinary & conflict resolution

