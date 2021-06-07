Jeff Bezos to take Blue Origin space flight

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has confirmed that he and his brother Mark will be on board the first human flight into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard next month.

The company is conducting an auction for a seat on the flight, which will blast off on 20 July.

Bidding is already at $2,8-million with nearly 6 000 people from 143 countries participating in the process.

Anyone interested in bidding in the live auction must register by 10 June.

Bezos took to Instagram today to confirm that he an his brother will be joining the winning bidder on New Shepard’s first human flight.

The craft is named after astronaut Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space.